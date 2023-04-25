Will the Hawks select Carter at 5? Why a trade down doesn’t fit

FILE - Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter stands after running football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. The rarest commodity in the NFL is an elite defensive tackle who can be a dominant pass rusher. This class potentially has one of those in Carter, but he comes with some questions off the field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Any Seahawks fan who knows what 12 means also knows to wait and not get too excited at the beginning of drafts.

For a dozen springs, first rounds have dragged on past three hours with Seattle not picking. Then, when it’s finally time to excite their fans with their new first-round pick, the Seahawks...trade down.