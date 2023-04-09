One of the most commonly asked hypothetical questions is “Where do you see yourself in 20 years?”

If Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams was asked that question 20 years ago, he’d probably assume he’d be standing on the sidelines inside high school gyms while roaming the hallways during the day. While his assessment wouldn’t be too far off, he might also assume he’d be teaching health and PE while being the head coach of the Bengals’ boys basketball team — not a member of the school’s administration staff.