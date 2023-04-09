One of the most commonly asked hypothetical questions is “Where do you see yourself in 20 years?”
If Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams was asked that question 20 years ago, he’d probably assume he’d be standing on the sidelines inside high school gyms while roaming the hallways during the day. While his assessment wouldn’t be too far off, he might also assume he’d be teaching health and PE while being the head coach of the Bengals’ boys basketball team — not a member of the school’s administration staff.
But as fate would have it, the switch proved to be a good one. Williams earned the Idaho Class 5A athletic director of the year award on Monday, as voted by his peers.
The award comes in his final months with the Bengals before Williams will take over as assistant principal at Sacajawea Junior High next academic year.
“I’ll be honest, I kind of overlooked the email at first,” Williams said. “Todd Gilkey from St. Maries texted me to check my email because I won the award. I went back and found it, and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ ”
The Eastern Washington graduate spent 10 years teaching and coaching basketball before being asked by the Lewiston High School administration to fill the role of interim athletic director in 2013.
“At that time, I never thought about it,” Williams said. “You’re always thinking about teaching and coaching. They said there was going to be some movement and asked me how I’d feel about serving as an interim.”
Williams was under the impression that he’d serve as the AD for one year, so the only guarantee he wanted out of the deal was to still have his teaching job since he was still coaching at the time.
Stepping away from coaching was a hard process for Williams at first. It was something that he considered a part of his identity for the last 20 years. Before he got the coaching and teaching gig at Lewiston, he spent 14 years at Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nev.
“It’s what you know, and it’s occupied so much of your time,” Williams said. “It’s hard to fathom doing anything else. I do miss it. I especially miss the planning and the preparation.”
While he missed coaching, the thing that kept Williams motivated was the constant challenge his everyday life gave him with his new gig. The desire to consistently step out of his comfort zone made him want to accept the role full-time.
That was 10 years ago.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Williams said. “It challenged me and put me outside of my comfort zone to the point where it was good. At that point in my career, it was good because it was pushing me to be better.”
Wanting to do something out of your comfort zone and accepting challenges head-on isn’t always a normal state of mind. Most people will take things day by day while going through the motions.
That’s not how Williams is wired. The challenge of being an athletic director constantly kept Williams on his toes and on the clock. Fast forward 10 years from when Williams started his administrative career, and he’s ready to take the next step.
Next fall, he’ll step into his new role at Sacajawea Junior High.
“If you were to tell me I’d be an assistant principal during my coaching days, I’d say there’s no way,” Williams said. “But now I feel really good about it. It adds to the toolkit. It puts me in a different situation with different responsibilities, and it lets me see where the rest of my administrative life goes.”
As he turns the page to the next chapter of his career, he leaves behind an administrative staff he’s worked with and formed bonds with that’ll last a lifetime. Williams, Principal Kevin Driskill and assistant principals Chad Arlint and Jolyn Hobson have worked together for years.
“The trust that we have in each other is amazing,” Driskill said. “We spend more time here together than we do with our own family. (Corey) and I are great friends. It’s hard not to be great friends when you’re spending so much time together. The whole staff dumps their heart and soul into our kids.”
What the four have also bonded over are the hoops they had to jump through while building a new school during the pandemic in 2020.
While the new school came to fruition, the pandemic was in full swing, which came with a host of issues for the school and its athletics. Transportation problems, referee shortages and other issues related to the pandemic years caused many sleepless nights for Williams and his staff.
“It was an absolute grind,” he said. “It was changing by the day, and there were unknowns no one had answers for. I give huge credit to our coaches, who didn’t bat an eye. I think we were one of the most successful schools in Idaho, going through COVID fairly uninterrupted. I also credit my secretary, (Chandra) Cornelia — she keeps me on my toes.
“We were in my office on the daily; making trip sheets; making phone calls to charter companies, rental van companies, and limo companies; doing what we had to do to make sure we could get transportation.”
During this time — and, really, any time a person works in administration or as a teacher — spending time with family is a tough task. But the four administrators all have a rule that they don’t miss their own kids’ events.
Williams also tries to find unique ways during the school year to be able to spend time with his family so he doesn’t miss out on special moments.
“It’s what they know from coaching until now,” Williams said. “But it doesn’t make it any easier. But we find ways to make up for it. You have to create time, whether it’s 9 at night and we’re going to watch something. You really take advantage of Sundays, and in the summer we get away.”
Williams will be leaving Lewiston High School on top, as he should be. But he looks at his award more as a positive reflection on the Bengals than on himself.
“It’s a reflection of Lewiston High School, not me,” Williams said. “It’s a reflection on the two secretaries, it’s a reflection on our administrative staff, it’s a reflection on our coaches, it’s a reflection on our kids, more so than it is of me. Obviously, I’m humbled and honored, but I’m not ignorant to the fact that there are so many 5A ADs that are equal to or more deserving than I am.”
