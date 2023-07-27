RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks’ first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, was not on the field when the team began training camp Wednesday afternoon, with the two sides yet to agree on his contract.

ESPN first reported the impasse Wednesday morning, which is related to the timing of the paying of a signing bonus of $20.1 million, stating that Witherspoon will not practice until his contract situation is settled.