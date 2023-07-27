RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks’ first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, was not on the field when the team began training camp Wednesday afternoon, with the two sides yet to agree on his contract.
ESPN first reported the impasse Wednesday morning, which is related to the timing of the paying of a signing bonus of $20.1 million, stating that Witherspoon will not practice until his contract situation is settled.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, though, didn’t seem overly concerned that Witherspoon will be out long.
“He knows everything he needs to know,” Carroll said following Wednesday’s practice. “I can’t imagine he won’t be here very soon, like right away.
“It’s so clean that it will be over. I can’t imagine (it won’t). He knows what’s going on right now. We’ll see what happens.”
Witherspoon is the only one of the 259 players taken in the draft last April who remains unsigned as holdouts are exceedingly rare now that contracts all have an agreed-upon slotted value.
Witherspoon, taken fifth overall out of Illinois, is due a four-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $31.8 million. Those numbers are not negotiable as they are set via the league’s collective-bargaining agreement with the players union.
But some other aspects of rookie contracts can be negotiated, notably the timing of the signing-bonus payout.
Seattle has had a long-held policy of spreading out big bonus payments to players in attempting to hold to its yearly cash budget and is holding firm to that precedent with Witherspoon.
It’s thought Witherspoon wants all of the payment up front with Seattle willing to give more than two-thirds or as much as 75% percent now and the rest next spring.
Seattle held to a similar policy in big bonuses to the likes of quarterbacks Geno Smith and Russell Wilson in past years.
First-round picks have increasingly been asking for more of the bonuses paid up front.
Three of the four picks selected before Witherspoon — quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson — received their bonuses in full up front. Another, linebacker Will Anderson of Houston, received 85% up front, according to reports.
According to a report from ESPN’s Brady Henderson, last year’s first-round pick, Charles Cross — who was taken ninth overall — received about half of his $12.7 million signing bonus up front.
Seattle has not had a pick as high as Witherspoon since taking Aaron Curry fourth in 2009 — two years before the rookie wage scale. Seattle has also not had a rookie hold out since the rookie wage scale was implemented in 2011.
The Seahawks made moves this week to clear cap space, notably creating more than $6 million when Quandre Diggs restructured his deal. His 2023 salary was changed to a signing bonus, allowing the team to spread out the cap hit over the next two years.
Those moves appeared to give Seattle the cap room it needed to sign Witherspoon, whose cap hit for 2023 is slated to be $5.7 million. The cap hit is not impacted by the timing of the bonus payout. Seattle also signed second-round pick Zach Charbonnet earlier this week. He was the only one of Seattle’s other 10 draft picks who had remained unsigned before this week.
Witherspoon is not subject to fines for not showing up because he is not under contract, a source confirmed to The Times.
Witherspoon took part in the Seahawks’ offseason program without a signed contract, as did several other rookies, which is common — players are covered if injury occurs.
The Seahawks began to use Witherspoon as a nickel corner at the end of the offseason program and Carroll said he will be used there again once he returns, as well as outside.
When he was drafted, many speculated he would be slotted in at left cornerback with last year’s rookie sensation Tariq Woolen playing again on the right side.
But Wednesday, neither was on the field as Woolen was on the Physically Unable to Perform list while still recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery in May.
That had Seattle going with veterans Michael Jackson on the right side and Tre Brown on the left with the starting defense, with second-year player Coby Bryant as the starting nickel. Bryant missed minicamp in June due to a toe injury, which helped open the door for the Seahawks to use Witherspoon there.
“They’ll both play there,” Carroll said of Witherspoon and Bryant manning the nickel. “They’ll both be competing in there.”
And once Witherspoon signs and Woolen returns, the Seahawks will have what they feel are five starting-caliber cornerbacks.
“That’s going to be a very competitive position throughout,” Carroll said. “Can’t wait to see what happens. … we’ll see how it goes and just get the right mix. We may get them all on the field at the same time.”
But for now, the Seahawks simply need to get Witherspoon signed.
Seahawks place six on physically unable to perform list
As expected, the Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and nose tackle Bryan Mone when the first practice of training camp is held Wednesday afternoon. Each are recovering from serious knee injuries suffered last season, and none took part in any drills during the offseason program.
Each was among six players placed on the physically unable to perform list by the team before Wednesday’s practice. They can come off that list at any time.
Also placed on the list were cornerback Riq Woolen, tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Austin Faoliu.
Woolen had arthroscopic knee surgery in May while Faoliu also had surgery in the spring. It’s unclear the issue with Fant.
Seattle also placed nose tackle Jonah Tavai on the non-football injury list and then later in the day waived him with a non-football injury designation. That indicates he suffered some sort of injury away from any workouts or practices with the team. If he clears waivers he could return to the team’s Injured Reserve list.
Woolen suffered an injury during a practice in May and had surgery late in the month. Carroll at the time called it a 4-to-6-week recovery which would have put him on a timeline to be ready for camp. But teams also are often cautious with players coming off of injuries early in training camp, and as noted, players can come off the PUP list at any time. But they cannot go back on it once they are taken off, so going on the PUP list provides for the potential of roster flexibility down the road in the case of any setbacks.
Adams is recovering from a torn quad muscle suffered in the season opener last September against Denver while Mone and Brooks are each recovering from ACL injuries suffered Dec. 15 and Jan. 1, respectively.
Seattle also officially announced the signing Wednesday of cornerback Chris Steele along with the previously-reported signings of linebacker Levi Bell and cornerback Andrew Whitaker.
Those three signings put Seattle’s active roster at 89, leaving one spot open.
Steele was with the Seahawks on the practice squad to end last season and then signed to a futures deal before being waived in April.