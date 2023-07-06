PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Rose Zhang and Annika Sorenstam finished nine holes of practice Wednesday and stopped to pose for a picture on the 18th green at Pebble Beach, a convergence of generations. Zhang was born the day after Sorenstam finished her historic week against the men at Colonial.

This was more about setting — the U.S. Women’s Open, the most prestigious championship in women’s golf, played for the first time at Pebble Beach, among the most recognizable golf courses in the world.