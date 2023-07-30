The beginning of summer is the universal interim period for college. Vacations are booked and families are visited. For college athletes, the break is a little more brief.
For some of the Lewis-Clark State College baseball players, not only does the work not stop — the games don’t either.
During the summer, there are baseball leagues exclusively for players with college eligibility. Those leagues feature a bevy of players from all different levels of college baseball. Junior colleges, Power Five schools, NAIA schools and NCAA Division II and III universities are all represented on summer ball teams across the country.
The opportunity to continue to play competitive games in the offseason and pick the brains of players from all levels of the sport is helpful for the players. Some players are looking to improve their game, others can be looking to keep their edge sharp and others are competing while in the transfer portal seeking a new home.
“In any sport, it takes thousands of hours to be great and baseball is no different,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “If they’re not burned out and their bodies can handle it — if they’re playing summer ball, it pretty much turns into a 12-month season sport — and they’ll be ready to go in the fall, then yeah, I definitely encourage it.”
The additional games increase the chances of injury to the players, but Taylor said he “doesn’t really think about it” as there is risk anytime a player takes to the diamond.
The risk of injury aside, the benefit to the players is hard to argue.
Nick Seamons, the Warriors’ senior left fielder, played summer ball in 2022 with the Walla Walla Sweets and is playing this summer with the Ridgefield Raptors. He saw a noticeable jump in his stats from 2022 to 2023 with LCSC.
Seamons’ batting average improved from .276 to .346. He doubled his hits from 40 to 80, his RBI jumped from 39 to 55 and he hit 17 home runs in 2023 compared to 12 in 2022. He struckout just two more times in 2023 in 86 more at-bats than he had the year prior.
Seamons credited his jump in play to getting more experience and maturing as a player — something that summer ball has helped with.
“Getting older and having more experience really helps a lot,” Seamons said. “It allows you to slow the game down and, hopefully, go at your own pace. Nobody’s ever perfect, but getting better at it definitely is the biggest adjustmen, and letting your instincts for the game take over.”
Another benefit to summer ball is the repetition. Many players will point out that the best way to improve is to get in-game experience. Private practices or specialized workouts have their benefits, but don’t properly simulate the in-game experience that players can benefit from.
“The best way to conquer the mental side of baseball is experience,” Warriors pitcher Zachary Ediger said. “Theoretically, if I were to go work with a private pitching coach this offseason, yeah, I would get better at my craft and I’d get better at the skill of the game. But, in reality, that’s not what I needed. What I needed was to get out there. I needed to throw against guys. I needed to be in the big ninth inning-situation to prepare me for next year when (LCSC) is right back where we were last year.”
Ediger transferred to LCSC last season after one year at Everett Community College. He’s pitched a combined 34 1/3 innings in the two seasons. Only 8 1/3 of those innings were with the Warriors last season.
Summer ball is a way for Ediger to continue to take the mound in a game setting and improve as he looks to carve a role for himself in an LCSC bullpen with spots available after several key relievers graduated.
“One of the biggest reasons I chose summer ball was I struggled quite a bit last season for our team and I didn’t really like that,” Ediger said. “And a lot of that had to do with the mentality side. So, when I went out this summer season I wanted to let loose and see if I could get back to that old self and I certainly did — and it shows. I’m playing good competition and the fact that I’m able to do what I’m doing against good at-bats makes me real excited for next season.”
With summer ball, Ediger has “fallen back in love with competing” and has the chance to pick the brains of experienced pitchers on his team, something he says has helped him a lot and he anticipates will help him improve in the 2024 season.
The existence of summer ball can also serve to help teams build their rosters.
With the transfer portal era in full swing, many players are actively searching for a home. LCSC is no stranger to the transfer portal. Some of the Warriors’ most valuable contributors from the 2023 World Series runner-up squad, such as NAIA World Series MVP Isaiah Thomas, All-Word Series team selection Dominic Signorelli and 2023 starting catcher Sam Olsson, all transferred into the program.
One of LCSC’s newest commits, Kolby Solomon, was a pitcher for Gonzaga the past two seasons before transferring and eventually settling on Lewiston as his new home. He, like Seamons in 2022, also played summer baseball with the Sweets as did Warriors catcher/infielder Jakob Marquez.
Solomon saw limited time at Gonzaga with only one inning pitched in two years with the program. As a pitcher who didn’t get a lot of time on the mound, Solomon’s summer ball experience with the Sweets (both in 2022 and 2023) was invaluable to his development and also showed his capabilities as he was searching for a new home.
“I really liked that program a lot and I played with guys last summer who played (for LCSC) and they were really good guys, really good ball players,” Solomon said. “For this summer, it was all about making myself better and making myself the best I can be. I didn’t get a ton of innings at Gonzaga, so it was all about getting those innings and proving myself that I can be a big contributor with (the Warriors).”
Solomon’s main efforts this summer have been “showing his best stuff” in efforts to be recruited. He worked on improving his velocity and touch on his pitches, and it looks like he was successful.
His ERA with Walla Walla dropped from 7.33 in 2022 to 4.05 in 2023.
LCSC was Solomon’s first choice going into the transfer portal, and playing with and creating those relationships with his new teammates helped inform him that the decision he made was the right one.
“Getting to know your teammates coming into a new program is huge,” Solomon said. “Just getting a feel of how the program is ran, what you’re walking into — it makes me feel better about the choice that I’ve made coming to L-C.”
But for all the summer ball participants, the work isn’t done yet. Summer ball will soon end across the country. As LCSC’s players come back to campus, it’s on them to make sure that the good habits developed into the summer carry on into the spring of 2024.
