An entire generation has seen the Warriors make it to the Avista NAIA World Series, often with championships at the end. The Lewis-Clark State baseball team has not missed the Series since 1998.
If the Warriors are going to make it 25 straight, they’ll have to get through the double-elimination NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista, which begins Monday at Harris Field. LCSC faces Hope International (Calif.) at 4 p.m. with Science and Arts (Okla.) facing Concordia (Mich.) in the 12:30 p.m. game in the Lewiston bracket.
This season, it is a very real possibility that LCSC (30-16), a team that is synonymous with the Series (it hosts it for crying out loud), may not advance to it. The Warriors no longer have an automatic bid to the Series, although they still host the tournament, and will have to win the Opening Round tournament to advance.
This also creates another interesting situation for the Warriors. They, for one of the few times in program history, are an underdog — the team is the No. 4 seed in the four-team bracket.
That doesn’t happen to the Warriors. Then again, a lot of what has happened this season doesn’t usually happen to them.
Losing not one, but two conference series doesn’t happen. Finishing in fourth in the Cascade Conference doesn’t happen.
With all of this, it would be easy to see LCSC’s record and dismiss the team in its Opening Round game against Hope International (33-9). But it might be too soon to count it out.
“In postseason play, the regular season records mean absolutely nothing at this point,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Everybody that has advanced is currently 0-0 and whoever plays the best this upcoming week will win.”
Taylor said if the Warriors can stay in the moment and focus, that is the best chance for his team to be successful, and the players agree.
Before the Cascade Conference tournament, senior pitcher Greg Blackman and sophomore catcher/infielder Jakob Marquez both expressed confidence that the team, at its best, can match up with anybody in the country.
And maybe it can. Maybe the biggest x-factor about the Warriors isn’t the fact that they’re underdogs — it’s that they’re a sleeping giant.
In a column I wrote earlier in the season, I made the argument that the team’s biggest weakness was it’s lack of experience compared to seasons past.
This lack of experience has led the Warriors to a lot of close losses. But the team has improved in this aspect over the past month. In LCSC’s final game against Oregon Tech in the Cascade Conference tournament, the team lost 5-4. But all of those four runs were scored after the Warriors trailed 5-0 early.
That was the second game LCSC played against the Owls in the postseason tournament. The first? A 14-2 win. That’s the ceiling of the team. The 5-4 loss? That’s the floor. And that floor is continuously rising.
Over the last month, the Warriors’ bullpen has also shown to be a legitimate strength to the team, and the team will “rely heavily on them down the stretch,” according to Taylor.
Talent has never been the question for this team. With the bullpen now being up to form, there’s a lot less weaknesses for Hope International, Science and Arts (34-18) and Concordia (46-8) to exploit.
But there are still weaknesses, namely the consistency in the batting lineup.
More than likely, Hope International will start Hector Garcia (4-0) on the mound Monday. Garcia is one of the best pitchers in the NAIA, boasting an ERA of 1.93, a 0.73 WHIP, 87 strikeouts in 179 batters faced and an opposing batting average of .151 in 51 1/3 innings pitched on the season.
The Royals’ batting isn’t anything to dismiss, either. Four batters have a batting average of .350 or more in an average of 141.75 at-bats this season.
If the Warriors win, it’s a good sign that that sleeping giant is starting to wake up.
And the two teams in the giant’s path might not able to stop its march.
The Drovers of Science and Arts have a team ERA of 5.56 and average 7.88 strikeouts per game to 6.25 walks given per game. The hitting is solid — a batting average of .331 and 1.69 home runs per game. In short, the team is good. But, at least on paper, not the test Hope International is.
One similarity both the Drovers and Royals have, however, is the experience of the coaching staff. Science and Arts coach Tyle Hankins and Hope International coach Larry Mahoney both have experience coaching in the Series, albeit as assistants. That experience can prove vital for their teams.
Outside of the Warriors, Concordia might be the biggest wildcard.
This is the first Series appearance for the Cardinals after previously competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association, where it won a baseball national championship last season. The team posted an impressive 46-8 record, but it’s still a question mark how it will fare on the NAIA’s biggest stage.
Concordia boasts a team ERA of 3.79, a team batting average of .326 and average of 8.65 RBI per game.
It’s an interesting set of opponents for LCSC, but it will be a telling one.
“We have struggled a bit off and on throughout the season to find consistency in our level and style of play,” Taylor said. “That’s what we will be looking for as we begin the tournament this week.”
If the Warriors succeed in finding that consistency, win the Opening Round and guarantee that the 25-year streak of World Series appearances remains intact, then it might not be a question of if LCSC can be competitive once the Series starts. Instead, it might become a question of who can beat it.
If not, then it’s back to the drawing board and preparing for next season with the goal of making 2023 an outlier.
Either way, one thing is guaranteed: it’s going to be fun to watch.
