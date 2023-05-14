An entire generation has seen the Warriors make it to the Avista NAIA World Series, often with championships at the end. The Lewis-Clark State baseball team has not missed the Series since 1998.

If the Warriors are going to make it 25 straight, they’ll have to get through the double-elimination NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista, which begins Monday at Harris Field. LCSC faces Hope International (Calif.) at 4 p.m. with Science and Arts (Okla.) facing Concordia (Mich.) in the 12:30 p.m. game in the Lewiston bracket.