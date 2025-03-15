WR Cooper Kupp reaches deal with Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are turning to a home-state kid made good — Yakima native and former Eastern Washington University standout Cooper Kupp — to remake their receiving corps in the wake of the departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Three days after being released by the Los Angeles Rams — and after hearing pitches from a handful of interested teams that reportedly included Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville and New England — Kupp and the Seahawks agreed to what ESPN and the NFL Network reported as a three-year deal worth up to $45 million.

A source confirmed to The Seattle Times that Kupp and the Seahawks had reached an agreement.

Shortly after the news broke, Kupp himself confirmed it with a post on the social media platform X stating “Washington back across my chest. Let’s go!!!!!” above a photoshopped picture of himself in a Seahawks uniform wearing number 10.

The deal came after a day of rumors in which numerous national reporters who cover the NFL reported that the Seahawks were avidly pursuing Kupp. But Kupp also had other suitors who were reported to have made a late run to get him.

The biggest question was how close Kupp could come to matching the $26.7 million per year average of his Rams contract, which was ranked 10th in the NFL last season.

Ultimately, Kupp got a competitive contract from Seattle that ranks him as the 23rd-highest paid receiver in the NFL in 2025, according to Spotrac.com, while allowing him to play close to home.

Kupp, who attended Davis High in Yakima before heading to Eastern, comes to Seattle after an eight-year career with the Rams that included winning MVP honors of Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season and Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year honors that same year when he led the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards.

Kupp’s release was made official at 1 p.m. Wednesday when the new league year began after the Rams spent several weeks trying to trade him.

A source said the Seahawks immediately began pursuing him in their efforts to not only replace Metcalf and Lockett but also give the team another weapon for new quarterback Sam Darnold, who on Monday agreed to a three-year deal worth $100.5 million to replace the traded Geno Smith.

The Rams made the decision to move on from Kupp because of his age — he turns 32 on June 15 — and recent injury history (he’s played just 33 of a possible 51 regular-season games the last three years) and contract status.

His Rams contract included cap hits of $29.78 million and $27.33 million in 2025 and 2026, as well as a $7.5 million roster bonus due on Monday.

The Seahawks get Kupp at a cheaper rate, motivated to prove he still has something left, and surely eager to turn the second act of his career into a happy homecoming.

Kupp also has familiarity with the offense of new coordinator Klint Kubiak that shares many characteristics with the Rams’ scheme.

Jake Peetz, the Seahawks’ offensive passing game coordinator, was on the Rams’ staff in 2022 and 2023, serving the latter season as pass game specialist.