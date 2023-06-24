New Washington State baseball coach Nathan Choate poses at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. Choate was hired Friday, June 23, as the 18th coach in program history. Most recently, Choate was head coach at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.
WSU Athletics
Washington State University, Thursday, June, 22, 2023.
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun on Friday announced the hiring of Nathan Choate as the 18th baseball coach in program history.
The former Loyola Marymount skipper will have an introductory news conference at 1 p.m. next Friday in the Alger Family Club Room at Gesa Field.
“WSU Baseball is our oldest and most storied program. Choate is the exact fit we need to lead us into the next chapter of WSU Baseball,” Chun said in a news release. “What he accomplished at LMU speaks for itself. His values and principles are aligned with WSU. We are excited to welcome Nathan, Lori and the Choate family to Washington State University.”
The Yorba Linda, Calif., native spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at LMU. While on the Los Angeles campus, he posted an 85-103 overall record while finishing 48-33 in the West Coast Conference.
Choate is coming off his most successful season as a head coach, leading the Lions to their first WCC regular-season championship in 25 years. LMU finished 29-24 overall and 21-6 in conference play.
His other three years at the helm were less stellar. The Lions finished 2022 at 20-34 overall and 14-13 in conference, good enough for sixth place.
LMU finished sixth in the conference again in 2021 after finishing 28-37 overall and 13-14 in WCC play.
During the shortened 2020 season the Lions finished 8-8 overall.
The 44-year-old takes over for Brian Green, who left the program to take the head coaching gig at Wichita State on June 6.
Green posted an overall record of 91-79 during his four-year tenure. His struggles mostly came in Pac-12 play where he went 35-54 overall.
The Cougars improved their win total each season under Green’s leadership but dropped more conference games as the years passed.
WSU finished 26-23 overall and 12-18 in the Pac-12 last season, one win shy of qualifying for the conference tournament.
Choate pitched for Cal Poly during the early 2000s and began coaching as an assistant at Esperanza High (Anaheim Calif.) in 2005. He began his college coaching career in 2007 as an assistant at UC Irvine, then moved on to UC Riverside where he worked with the pitchers. He had two more stints at Grand Canyon University and San Diego before landing an assistant position at LMU.
The pitching specialist will be a welcome addition to WSU, which ranked near the bottom in every pitching category in the Pac-12 last season.
LMU’s pitchers finished last season ranked sixth in the nation in walks per inning and 26th in walk/strikeout ratio. Three Lions pitchers also earned all-WCC honors.
While serving as the Lions’ pitching coach in 2019, Choate helped LMU’s pitching staff finish 14th nationally in ERA. While he was in San Diego, five pitchers were selected in the MLB draft, a group that finished sixth nationally in strikeouts in 2017.
“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Washington State University family,” Choate said in a news release. “We look forward to earning the respect of past, current and future Cougs, as well as the Pullman community.”
