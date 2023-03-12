WSU baseball bounces back, beats Oregon State

Washington State senior right-hander Caden Kaelber reacts after a strikeout in Saturday's Pac-12 game against Oregon State at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

 WSU Athletics

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After facing adversity for one of the first times this season, the Washington State baseball team showed some resiliency and got the bounce back it was looking for.

Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula had three hits, and junior first baseman Sam Brown and senior outfielder Greg Fuchs each drove in two runs Saturday as the Cougars evened their Pac-12 three-game series at 15th-ranked Oregon State at a game apiece with a 6-3 victory at Goss Stadium.

