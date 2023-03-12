WSU baseball bounces back, beats Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After facing adversity for one of the first times this season, the Washington State baseball team showed some resiliency and got the bounce back it was looking for.
Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula had three hits, and junior first baseman Sam Brown and senior outfielder Greg Fuchs each drove in two runs Saturday as the Cougars evened their Pac-12 three-game series at 15th-ranked Oregon State at a game apiece with a 6-3 victory at Goss Stadium.
“We came out swinging the bats,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “Their pitching is so good, this is such a great environment, a tough enviroment to compete in. You’ve got to play with emotion. It was a really chippy game, very emotional game to say the least. I’m really proud of the guys.”
Advincula had three singles to lead a nine-hit attack for the Cougars (12-2, 1-1), who were limited to just three hits in the first six innings of Friday’s 5-1 loss. Brown had a double and Fuchs, who was on the Oregon State roster the past four seasons, homered to pace the offense.
Mikey Kane went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Beavers (11-3, 1-1), who were held to just seven hits. Brady Kasper also went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Senior right-hander Caden Kaelber (3-0) allowed five hits, one walk and two earned runs in the first seven innings to pick up the victory. He struck out eight. Junior Chase Grillo allowed a walk and struck out two in the ninth to earn his fourth save.
“I was a little timid and felt like I was getting squeezed a little bit,” Kaelber said. “I started throwing the ball a little harder, getting myself out of my little funk I was in. The defense starting making some plays, the offense started getting going and we started to run away with it.”
Jacob Kmatz (1-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing five hits, two walks and four earned runs in five innings. He struck out five.
Washington State got on the board with a single tally in the first as sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow drove in Advincula with a one-out sacrifice fly.
Oregon State struck for two in its half of the second to take the lead. Kane and Kasper had leadoff singles. Two outs later, Kyle Dernedde drove them home with a double to left.
But the Cougars would score five unanswered runs to take the lead.
Washington State tied it in the third as senior Jacob McKeon had a two-out single and scored on Brown’s double.
The Cougars took the lead in the fourth with a pair of runs with one out. Sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline was hit by a pitch, then Fuchs followed with his first homer of the season, a shot to right to make it 4-2.
“That one felt great,” Fuchs said. “I was glad that I was able to put a good swing on it. It just happened to go out of the ballpark. It was great to put us ahead.”
It stayed that way until the eighth inning, when Washington State tacked on two more runs. Junior shortstop Kyle Russell drew a one-out walk, then Advincula followed with an infield single. Sophomorre third baseman Cam Magee walked to load the bases, and McKeon forced in a run as he was hit by a pitch. Brown’s sacrifice fly then plated another run for a 6-2 edge.
The Beavers got a run in the eighth on Kane’s two-out single to right. Oregon State got a walk to lead off the ninth, but Grillo then retired the next three batters in order.
The two teams play the final game of the series at 1:05 p.m. today.
Washington State 101 200 020—6 9 2
Oregon State 020 000 010—3 7 2
Kaelber, Liss (8), Baughn (8), Grillo (9) and Morrow; Kmatz, Lawson (6), Keljo (8), Hutcheson (8), Lattery (8) and Smith. W — Kaelber. L — Kmatz. S — Grillo.