LOS ANGELES — The struggles continued Saturday for the Washington State baseball team.
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday as USC won its fourth consecutive game with a 6-1 victory against the Cougars in Pac-12 Conference play at Dedeaux Field.
Austin Overn went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for the Trojans (13-8-1, 6-2). Johnny Olmstead was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Cole Gabrielson went 2-for-5.
Sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow went 2-for-4 with a double for Washington State (14-8, 3-5), loser of five in a row and six of its past seven games. Junior shortstop Kyle Russell was 2-for-4 with a double.
Caden Connolly (1-1) picked up the victory. He struck out three in 1 innings of relief.
Senior right-hander Grant Taylor absorbed the loss. He allowed seven hits, three walks and four earned runs in the first 4 innings. Taylor struck out three.
USC broke out on top with two second-inning runs. Ethan Hedges singled and Olmstead doubled to lead off the inning. Connor Aoki followed with a two-run single.
The Trojans struck for two more in the fourth with two outs. Martin-Grudzielanek, the son of former major league player Mark Grudzielanek, doubled, then Overn hit his second homer of the season, this one a shot to right.
USC tallied another run in the sixth as Olmstead singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored on Martin-Grudzielanek’s single.
The Cougars scored once in the seventh. Junior outfielder Bryce Matthews led off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on an infield single by Russell and scored as sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline grounded into a double play.
The Trojans got their final run in the eighth as Overn singled, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.
The two teams conclude the series at 1 p.m. today at the same site.
Washington St. 000 000 100—1 7 2
USC 020 201 01x—6 11 1
Taylor, Baughn (5), Liss (6), Grillo (7), Jones (8) and Morrow; Ca. Aoki, Sodersten (5), Blum (7), Connolly (8), Wisch (9) and Co. Aoki. W — Connolly. L — Taylor.