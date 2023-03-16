WSU baseball drops home decision to San Francisco

Washington State senior Jacob McKeon slides into home plate during Wednesday's nonconference game against San Francisco at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — Sometimes in baseball, all it takes is one bad inning for things to spiral out of control. Washington State experienced that firsthand Wednesday.

The Cougars allowed nine runs in the seventh inning, blowing what was a five-run lead at that point in a 14-8 nonconference loss to San Francisco at Bailey-Brayton Field.

