Washington State senior Jacob McKeon runs the bases during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game against Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

PULLMAN — The pitching staff for the Washington State baseball team took a beating this weekend. The result Sunday just punctuated that fact.

After taking a six-run lead after one inning, the Cougars were blasted for 12 runs in a four-inning span as they fell 13-7 to Oregon before 1,087 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field and dropped a Pac-12 Conference series two games to one.

