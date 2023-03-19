PULLMAN — The pitching staff for the Washington State baseball team took a beating this weekend. The result Sunday just punctuated that fact.
After taking a six-run lead after one inning, the Cougars were blasted for 12 runs in a four-inning span as they fell 13-7 to Oregon before 1,087 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field and dropped a Pac-12 Conference series two games to one.
Joshua Cromwick went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI for the Ducks (11-7, 3-3), who outhit WSU 16-6 in this one. Colby Shade went 4-for-5 with two runs scored. Rikuu Nishida went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Sabin Ceballos was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Tanner Smith hit a two-run home run and Carter Garate blasted a three-run shot.
Sophomore third baseman Cam Magee went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Cougars (14-5, 3-3), who entered the weekend ranked 20th in the nation.
Matt Dallas (2-0) allowed one hit in four innings of relief to pick up the victory. He struck out five.
Sophomore right-hander Connor Wilford (2-1) was tagged with the loss. He allowed two hits and two earned runs in 1⅓ innings of relief. Wilford struck out three.
After Friday's 7-1 win, the Cougars allowed 27 runs on 33 hits and walked 12 batters, sending the team's ERA on the season soaring from 3.74 to 4.53.
Nishida led off the game with a homer to left to give Oregon the early 1-0. It was short-lived, however, as Washington State sent 12 batters to plate in the bottom of the first and scored seven runs.
Sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow singled home a pair with one out and the bases loaded. After a walk re-loaded the bases, senior outfielder Greg Fuchs got aboard on a fielder's choice but scored two more runs thanks to an error. Junior shortstop Kyle Russell followed with an RBI single to make it a four-run advantage. The Cougars loaded the bases once more, then junior outfielder Jonah Advincula forced in a run on a walk. Magee sent another one home to a ground out.
But the six-run lead was not safe.
Cromwick hit a one-out homer to left in the fourth. In the fifth, Drew Cowley's ground out scored a run. An out later, Smith hit a two-run shot to left that made it a 7-6 Cougar lead.
Then the wheels came off in the seventh for Washington State as it allowed seven runs.
Cowley's one-out double tied the game. Ceballos gave Oregon the lead with an RBI infield single. The Ducks got two walks to load the bases, then Cromwick singled in a pair of runs that made it 10-7. Garate then smoked a three-run homer to left for the final margin.
The Cougars will look to bounce back as they visit Gonzaga at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Oregon 100 230 700—13 16 2
Washington State 700 000 000—7 6 0
Pace, Grabmann (1), Dallas (4), Mollerus (8) and Cromwick; Taylor, Wilford (6), Baughn (7), Grillo (7), Cottrell (9) and Morrow. W — Dallas. L — Wilford.