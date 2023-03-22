SPOKANE — The Washington State baseball team officially is in a bit of a slump.
The Cougars found themselves down 9-2 after four innings to regional rival Gonzaga and never could rally back as they fell 12-7 in a nonconference game at the Patterson Baseball Complex.
Connor Coballes went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI for the Bulldogs (7-12), who outhit Washington State 15-10. Brian Kalmer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a triple, a home run and two RBI. Enzo Apodaco had two doubles and two runs scored. Dylan Johnson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Savier Pinales went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Sophomore infielder Cam Magee went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Cougars (14-6), who have lost three in a row and four of their past five games. Senior first baseman Jacob McKeon went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Junior Sam Brown doubled twice and had two RBI. Freshman outfielder Max Hartman went 2-for-4 with a home run.
Everett Swaim (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one hit, two walks and one earned run in an inning of relief. He struck out two.
Junior right-hander Shane Spencer absorbed the loss. He allowed seven hits, one walk and seven earned runs in 1ž innings. Spencer struck out one.
Just like most of this past weekend, when the Cougars dropped two of three in a Pac-12 series against Oregon, Washington State left too many men on base. The Cougars left 12 runners stranded in this one. In the past five games, they’ve left 48 runners on base.
After finding themselves in the big hole, Washington State tallied single runs in each of the final five innings. However, the Cougars left seven runners on base total in those innings.
Also, senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins was named a national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball.
Hawkins matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts in 5 innings Friday to pick up the win in a 7-1 victory against Oregon. He’s second in the Pac-12 with 38 strikeouts this season.
Washington State next plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, starting a three-game Pac-12 series at USC.
Washington St. 200 011 111—7 10 1
Gonzaga 521 101 11x—12 15 0
Spencer, Jones (2), Liss (5), Baughn (6), Cottrell (8), Miller (9) and Cresswell; DeSchreyer, Swaim (5), Francis (6), Moffitt (7), Mullan (8) and Samperi. W — DeSchreyer. L — Spencer.