WSU baseball gets offensive, knocks off No. 12 UCLA

Washington State senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon is congratulated after hitting a third-inning solo home run in Friday’s Pac-12 Conference game against No. 12 UCLA at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — This is more like the Washington State baseball team from two weeks ago.

Senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Friday as the Cougars knocked off No. 12 UCLA 9-5 in the opener of a Pac-12 Conference three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

