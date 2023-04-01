WSU baseball gets offensive, knocks off No. 12 UCLA

PULLMAN — This is more like the Washington State baseball team from two weeks ago.
Senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Friday as the Cougars knocked off No. 12 UCLA 9-5 in the opener of a Pac-12 Conference three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“Tonight’s win is kind of helping us getting the vibe back in the dugout,” McKeon said of WSU snapping a five-game conference losing skid. “I think tonight really helps with that, build our confidence up.”
Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula also went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Cougars (16-9, 4-6), who outhit the Bruins 11-7. Sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.
Darius Perry went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for UCLA (16-7, 6-4), which has lost its past four games. Jack Holman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (3-3) allowed five hits, three walks and five runs, three earned, in the first six innings to earn the win. He struck out eight.
Jake Brooks was tagged with the loss. He allowed 11 hits, one walk and nine runs, eight earned, in 3ž innings. Brooks struck out three.
The Bruins scored two in the second to take the early lead. JonJon Vaughns hit an RBI sacrifice fly and Perry would score on a throwing error.
The Cougars rallied for four two-out runs in the bottom of the inning. Sophomore catcher Will Cresswell doubled home a run. Senior Jake Harvey followed with a two-run single and sophomore third baseman Cam Magee drove in a run with a single to make it 4-2 WSU.
McKeon led off the third with a solo homer to left for a three-run Cougars edge.
UCLA countered with one in the fourth on an error, but Washington State tallied four in its half of the inning. Junior shortstop Kyle Russell had an RBI double with two outs. McKeon had a run-scoring single. Junior first baseman Sam Brown doubled home a run. Advincula then followed with an RBI single to make it 9-3.
“I think with a lot of our hits, we were getting them with two strikes, and I feel like we were just getting comfortable with our approach, really trying to drive the pitch count up until they made a mistake and we made them pay for it,” McKeon said.
The Bruins scored two in the fifth on a Perry two-out, two-run shot to right. UCLA had an opportunity in the seventh but left the bases loaded.
The second game of the series takes place at 4 p.m. today.
UCLA 020 120 000—5 7 2
Washington State 041 400 00x—9 11 2
Brooks, Saum (4), Delvecchio (7), Aldrich (8) and Perry; Hawkins, Wilford (7), Liss (7), Baughn (8), Grillo (9) and Cresswell. W — Hawkins. L — Brooks.