WSU baseball snaps 6-game slide, beats Linfield

WSU’s Sam Brown rounds the bases after hitting a home run Wednesday.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — The Washington State baseball team needed a get-well game like it had Wednesday.

The Cougars banged out 13 hits and hit four home runs as they rolled past Division III Linfield 9-1 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.

