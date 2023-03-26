LOS ANGELES — For the Washington State baseball team, it'll probably be good to get out of the bright lights of Hollywood.
While they showed some grit Sunday, the Cougars didn't have enough offense punch in falling 6-3 to USC and avoid getting swept in a Pac-12 Conference series at Dedeaux Field.
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek paced the Trojans (14-8-1, 7-2), winners of five in a row, by going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and two RBI. Austin Overn went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Johnny Olmstead and Adrian Colon-Rosario each went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Connor Clift had two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Junior shortstop Kyle Russell went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Washington State (14-9, 3-6), which has lost six in a row and seven of its past eight games. Junior outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Eric Hammond (1-1) allowed five hits, a walk and two earned runs in the first five innings to pick up the win. He struck out two. Garrett Clarke earned his fourth save by pitching a perfect ninth inning.
Senior right-hander Caden Kaelber (3-1) absorbed the loss. He allowed seven hits, one walk and five earned runs in six innings, striking out three.
USC tallied a run in the first to take the early lead as Carson Wells had a one-out RBI groundout that scored Martin-Grudzielanek, who tripled.
The Cougars tied it in the top of the seven as senior outfielder Greg Fuchs plated a run on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. However, Washington State couldn't manage any more runs after junior outfielder Jonah Advincula was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases, only to have sophomore third baseman Cam Magee ground into a fielder's choice.
The Trojans scored a pair of runs in the bottom half as Caiden Huber had an RBI ground out and Clift followed with a run-scoring single.
Washington State made 3-2 in the fifth on Russell's two-out single to score Fuchs.
However, USC plated two more runs to increase its lead to three as Martin-Grudzielanek had a one-out, two-run double.
The Cougars scratched out a sixth-inning run to make it 5-3 as senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon and Matthews had back-to-back one-out doubles.
But the Trojans scored an insurance run in the seventh on a one-out single by Overn.
Washington State will host NCAA Division III Linfield at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday to start a five-game homestand.
Washington State 010 011 000—3 8 0
USC 120 020 10x—6 11 0
Kaelber, Baughn (7), Wilford (7) and Cresswell; Hammond, Johnson (6), Wisch (8), Clarke (9) and Clift, Co. Aoki (8). W — Hammond. L — Kaelber. S — Clarke.