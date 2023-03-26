WSU

Washington State junior shortstop Kyle Russell leads off second base during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles.

 WSU Athletics

LOS ANGELES — For the Washington State baseball team, it'll probably be good to get out of the bright lights of Hollywood.

While they showed some grit Sunday, the Cougars didn't have enough offense punch in falling 6-3 to USC and avoid getting swept in a Pac-12 Conference series at Dedeaux Field.

