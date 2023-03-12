CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State baseball team clearly has put itself on the map.
The Cougars allowed just one hit to 15th-ranked Oregon State on Sunday, doing just enough offensively and getting a huge pitching performance by senior right-hander Grant Taylor and three relievers in a 3-1 victory against the Beavers to take the opening Pac-12 Conference series of the season two games to one.
"It's one of the best environments in college baseball," WSU coach Brian Green said. "The class of the league for the last 15, 20 years. So to come in here, win a series, be really competitive in a tough series ... but to one-hit Oregon State in Corvallis on a Sunday, that's new for Washington State. A shoutout to (pitching) coach (Anthony) Claggett, our pitching was outstanding all weekend."
For the Cougars (13-2, 2-1), it's their first series victory on the road against Oregon State (11-4, 1-2) since 2009. It also might give the pundits a reason to stand up and take notice.
As an example, in Washington State's 27-26 season in 2022, the Cougars went 6-11 against ranked teams. WSU was able to take road series against ranked teams Arizona and Oregon.
However, to start like this out of the game in the conference season, no one quite expected this.
The Cougars were held down in the first six innings of Friday's game by former WSU and Lewis-Clark State pitcher Trent Sellers. But from there, Washington State pitching took charge, allowing just four runs in the final 22 innings of the series.
The guys on the mound did it again on this day.
Taylor (2-0) struggled a little with his control, but the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder allowed the Beavers' only hit of the day, a leadoff single by Tanner Smith in the third inning. He eventually came around to score on a sacrifice bunt, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.
Taylor went four innings, walked five and struck out three in 75 pitches.
From there, the bullpen finished the job.
Sophomore Connor Wilford fanned three in three innings, junior right-hander Andrew Baughn struck out one in the eighth, then junior right-hander Chase Grillo allowed a ninth-inning walk but held on for his fifth save of the season. All told, the pitching staff retired 15 in a row from the fourth to the ninth.
Meanwhile, the offense did enough early and tacked on a late insurance run.
Junior first baseman Sam Brown went 2-for-4 with a run scored as the Cougars had seven hits.
Washington State struck for two two-out, first-inning runs. Senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon walked and moved to third as Brown got aboard on an error. Sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow singled to right to score McKeon and junior outfielder Bryce Matthews followed with an RBI single to center.
It was 2-1 going to the ninth when the Cougars got one final tally. Sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline led off with a double to right-center, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.
"That was massive," Green said. "Nobody could get hits today. The park wasn't doing anything because the pitching was outstanding. We were able to scratch that one to get it to 3-1 and it changes the complexion of the ninth, just in terms of how you manage it."
Jaren Hunter (1-1) absorbed the loss for Oregon State, allowing three hits, three walks and two unearned runs in six innings. He struck out six.
Washington State next plays at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at home against San Francisco.
Washington State 200 000 001—3 7 0
Oregon State 001 000 000—1 1 1
Taylor, Wilford (5), Baughn (8), Grillo (9) and Morrow; Hunter, Jimenez (7), Ferrer (8), Brown (9) and Smith. W — Taylor. L — Hunter. S — Grillo.