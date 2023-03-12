WSU baseball

Washington State baseball players congratulate each other after beating No. 15 Oregon State in a Pac-12 game Sunday at Goss Stadium.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State baseball team clearly has put itself on the map.

The Cougars allowed just one hit to 15th-ranked Oregon State on Sunday, doing just enough offensively and getting a huge pitching performance by senior right-hander Grant Taylor and three relievers in a 3-1 victory against the Beavers to take the opening Pac-12 Conference series of the season two games to one.

