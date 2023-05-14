BERKELEY, Calif — Pac-12 foes Washington State and Cal combined for 33 hits as the Golden Bears earned the 16-10 win to even the baseball series Saturday.
The Cougars had five players collect multiple hits including Jonah Advincula, who doubled twice, and Jake Harvey, who drove in two runs on an RBI double.
Washington State scored in each of the first three innings to take a 4-2 lead but Cal’s seven runs in the third pushed it ahead. The Golden Bears added four more runs in the fourth to add to their advantage.
Washington State took its first lead of the game following an Advincula walk in the first. He would move to third off a Sam Brown single and score following a Jacob McKeon RBI single that was driven into left field.
The Cougars (28-20, 9-16) added two more runs in the second frame. Jake Harvey laid out to bunt in order to get on base. Advincula answered with an RBI double that found its way into right field.
Cal (22-24, 10-16) responded during their half of the inning following a wild pitch and an error to cut the Cougars’ lead to 3-2. WSU put itself ahead 4-2 the following inning after a Kyle Russel squeeze bunt that scored Elijah Hainline. But Cal would respond with seven runs on five hits in the the third inning.
In the seventh, the Cougars loaded the bases and scored five runs to cut Cal’s lead to 14-9. But the Golden Bear bullpen ended the comeback, holding WSU scoreless through the eighth and ninth innings.
During the game, Brown’s single to first extend his on-base streak to 25 games. McKeon’s single extended his on-base streak to 26 games and his hitting streak to seven.
Andrew Baughn made his 31st pittching appearance in this one, which is tied for the second-most in school history. Baugn came in during the eighth and allowed one run on two hits and fanned one.
Grant Taylor absorbed the loss on the mound for the Cougars, his fourth of the season. He pitched the first two innings and allowed five runs on six hits with no strike outs.
Paulshawn Pasqualott earned the win for Cal. He pitched six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits, striking out four.
Tyler Stasiowski earned the save for the Golden Bears, his second of the season. He pitched the final three innings and allowed one run on three hits striking out one.
WSU and Cal will meet for the third and final game of the series at 1:05 p.m. today at the same location.
Washington State 121 000 501—10 15 1
California 027 410 02x—16 18 4
Grant Taylor, McKabe Cottrell (3), Duke Brotherton (4), Cam Liss (5), Andrew Baughn (8) and Jacob Morrow. Paulshawn Pasqualott, Austin Turkington (7), Tyler Stasiowski (7) and Caleb Lomavita.
Washington State hits — Jonah Advincula 2 (2 2B), Sam Brown 2 (2B), Jacob McKeon 2 (2B), Will Cresswell 2 (2B), Jake Harvey 2, Bryce Matthews, Elijah Hainline, Cam Magee, Kyle Russell, Jacob Marrow.
California hits — Dom Souto 4, Max Handron 3 (2 2B), Jack Johnston 2 (HR, 2B), Kade Kretzschmar 2 (2 2B), Nathan Manning 2, Rodney Green Jr. (HR), Carson Crawford (HR), Peyton Schulze, Caleb Lomavita.
