Jakimovski, Rodman help WSU men edge past Stanford

Washington State senior forward DJ Rodman celebrates a play during Saturday's Pac-12 Conference game against Stanford at Beasley Coliseum.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — On senior night, a teary DJ Rodman announced to a crowd of Washington State fans that he’d be returning to the program in 2023 for his fifth and final season of eligibility.

Less than three months later, Rodman retracted his guarantee.