WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC

New Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers has now filled both coordinator spots on his staff.

Rogers is hiring Jesse Bobbit as the Cougars’ new defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Friday, bringing over his former South Dakota State DC of two years. Bobbit was also a graduate assistant with the Cougars from 2020-21.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

An Illinois native, Bobbit served as SDSU’s linebackers coach and DC each of the previous two seasons, holding opposing offenses to just 14 points per game this year, tops in the FCS. The Jackrabbits held FCS opponents to single digits on five occasions, including a shutout win over Southeastern Louisiana. SDSU permitted just 284 yards per game, No. 5 in the country.

Bobbit’s SDSU defense held opposing offenses to a third-down conversion rate of 31%, No. 8 nationally. The group’s 93.2 rushing yards allowed per game ranked No. 5.

South Dakota State’s safeties coach in 2022, Bobbit graduated in 2017 from SDSU, where he played linebacker for four seasons.

WSU is also hiring Everette Thompson as defensive line coach, a source confirmed. 247Sports was the first to report the hire of Thompson, who played defensive line at Washington from 2008-11, spending the past three years at FCS Cal Poly, where he worked as a quality control coach in 2022 and 2023 before being promoted to special teams coordinator and assistant offensive line coach for 2024.