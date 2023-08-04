PULLMAN — An old cliche in sports among athletes and coaches is to “have a better day than your last,” or to “get better every day,” some variation of the phrase.
On Day 2 of fall practice Thursday, Washington State improved from its first practice.
“I think from the team meeting (Thursday morning) to all the way out on the field you can just feel a different type of energy,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “(It’s) an energy that the team needs to play with and practice with each and every day. I love that.”
Here are some highlights from Thursday’s practice.
Mathers got the juice
Junior tight end Cooper Mathers has had success since the beginning of the summer.
Mathers won the offense’s Juice Player of the Day for Thursday’s practice and was pointed out by Dickert as having strong first two days of practice. This comes just three months after the converted linebacker was placed on scholarship in May.
“It was in the team room and they surprised me,” Mathers said. “All my teammates mobbed me — it was just a great feeling.”
Mathers made solid plays during the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 periods Thursday, including a strong catch from quarterback Cam Ward after creating separation from the defender guarding him on an improvised play.
The elevation from the tight end room will be key to watch in practice and going into the season. Dickert emphasized establishing the run game earlier in the spring. The WSU tight ends look to be getting stronger on that front in addition to working towards being legitimate threats in the passing game.
“We’ve been using the passing game a lot,” Mathers said. “And I think our role expands every day honestly… (I’ve) definitely been getting used to running routes all the time and just making plays in live action. (It) definitely helps and makes you more comfortable doing those plays.”
Defensive mindset
The mantra of the Washington State defense since Dickert took over as coach has been “bend, don’t break.” That continued to ring true during the second day of camp.
The offense started the 11-on-11 period with a dropped pass and a false start. After that, the Cougar offense went on a hot streak with strong runs by running backs Nakia Watson and Jaylen Jenkins and a completion from Ward to UNLV transfer wide receiver Kyle Williams.
The defense would respond with an interception off a pass that went through the hands of freshman wideout Carlos Hernandez.
At least one other pass in the period could have been intercepted and the front seven made several plays in the backfield throughout the practice.
“You might bend a little bit,” WSU defensive back Sam Lockett III said. “But once we get down there, we say in the redzone ‘We’re only going to give up three (points.)’ So that’s really our goal. We’re always going to fight and I feel like we’re going to be our best in the redzone this year.”
Position updates
The wide receiver spot was one of the biggest questions going into the offseason with the additions of Williams, Josh Kelly from Fresno State and DT Sheffield from Northwest Mississippi Community College and the departures of De’Zhaun Stribling, Robert Ferrel, Renard Bell and Donovan Ollie. Based on the first-team reps Thursday — all three of the transfers in and longtime Cougar Lincoln Victor look to be at the top of the depth chart. Williams made multiple catches during practice and Sheffield showed off his speed and quickness, turning a tunnel screen into a big gain.
Texas transfer Devin Richardson and redshirt junior Kyle Thornton occupied the two linebacker spots on the first-team defense — another question mark with Daiyan Henley being drafted in the offseason by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The position battle for the left tackle spot is still ongoing. Junior Esa Pole, who took snaps with the first team on Wednesday, played with the second team on Thursday and Christian Hilborn took the first-team snaps on Thursday after playing with the second-team on Wednesday.
“We don’t ever talk about who’s starting or not. We just talk about what we can work on better,” Pole said. “I talk to him about things, he talks to me about things. Christian Hilborn is a brother to me. I sit right next to him in film and we always have our little side chats about what’s going on when we’re watching film. We’re really just stepping stones for each other …The starting spot is never the topic of discussion or the biggest thing on our mind.”
Realignment questions persist
The topic of realignment has dominated headlines following Colorado’s announcement of a return to the Big-12. Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon and Washington have all been involved in realignment rumors that have run rampant in the past week.
Dickert’s primary focus is on the things he can control, namely the performance of his players, but Dickert had strong feelings on the topic following Thursday’s practice.
“It’s amazing to me,” Dickert said. “The old question of how long it would take for TV money to destroy college football — maybe we’re here. Maybe we’re here. To think, even remotely, five years ago the Pac-12 would be in this position; it’s unthinkable to think that we’re here today. And to think that local rivalries are at risk and fans driving four hours to watch their team play in a road game and rivalries are at risk, to me, is unbelievable.
“I know our place at the table. But at the end of the day, Pac-12 football and the Pac-12 brand, if we stay together, is really strong and we’ll have a strong future. I firmly believe in that.”
Dickert ended his statement by saying that in 20 years, people will look back at college football and think “What are we doing?”
Juice Players of the Day
In addition to Mathers, junior defensive back Tanner Moku earned Thursday’s award for the defense and a special Juice award was given to assistant and defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis.
“Coach Kaligis had some tough times this summer,” Dickert said. “The man wakes up at 4 a.m., he comes out here, he pours each and every part of his soul into our players. It’s been really amazing.”
Kowatsch can be contacted at 208–848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.