WSU men

Washington State forward DJ Rodman and the rest of his teammates will take on Eastern Washington in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum.

 Zach Wilkinson

PULLMAN — Washington State men’s basketball team hope to continue some of its late-season momentum as the Cougars earned a berth into the National Invitational Tournament for the second consecutive season Sunday.

The Cougars (17-16), who went all the way to New York last season and the semifinal round, will take on Big Sky Conference regular-season champion Eastern Washington at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum.

