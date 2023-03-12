PULLMAN — Washington State men’s basketball team hope to continue some of its late-season momentum as the Cougars earned a berth into the National Invitational Tournament for the second consecutive season Sunday.
The Cougars (17-16), who went all the way to New York last season and the semifinal round, will take on Big Sky Conference regular-season champion Eastern Washington at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum.
Before a loss to Oregon in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Washington State was on a roll and a dangerous team, winning seven consecutive games. Their loss to the Ducks was the first in 33 days. During the run, the Cougars bounced archrival Washington twice.
The Eagles (22-10) won the Big Sky with a 16-2 mark and were the top seed going into the conference tournament this past week at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. However, they fell victim to Northern Arizona's Cinderella run as Eastern Washington dropped an 81-80 decision March 5 in the second round. The Eagles enter the contest on a three-game losing streak.
The Cougs are led by All-Pac-12 duo TJ Bamba and Mouhamed Gueye. Bamba is the eighth-leading scorer in the conference at 15.8 points per game. Gueye is the Pac-12’s double-double leader with 15 double-doubles on the year and sits ninth in scoring at 14.3 points and fourth in rebounding with 8.3 rebounds.
WSU coach Kyle Smith leads the program to back-to-back postseason berths for the first time since the Cougs reached the Sweet Sixteen in the 2008 NCAA tournament and earned a bid to the 2009 NIT.
The two teams met Nov. 21 at Spokane Arena, with WSU winning 82-56 behind eight made 3-pointers from Jabe Mullins and four Cougars scoring in double figures. WSU and EWU have met 69 times previously, with the Cougs holding a 57-12 advantage.