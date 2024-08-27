WSU men drop WCC quarterfinal to San Francisco

Year 1 of the coach David Riley era for Washington State men’s basketball could be over, dimming in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals under the Las Vegas lights.

Senior Ethan Price led the sixth-seeded Cougars with 26 points and sophomore LeJuan Watts tallied 20 but it was not enough to outpace the third-seeded San Francisco Dons, who beat WSU 86-75 in the WCC quarterfinals on Sunday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

“It's one of those games where we played a really good team and just didn't have enough gas in the tank to go finish that game,” Riley said.

The Dons will play Gonzaga at 8:30 p.m. today in the semifinals.

USF sophomore Ryan Beasley treated the Cougars to the best game of his college career. The sophomore sank a career-high four 3-pointers en route to a career-best 29 points.

And he almost didn’t play.

Beasley left USF’s regular season loss to Gonzaga with an ankle injury on March 1.

San Francisco coach Chris Gerlufsen said that he did not know if Ryan Beasley was going to play versus WSU until about 15 minutes prior to tipoff when an assistant coach told him that Beasley was good to go.

“That was music to my ears,” Gerlufsen said.

His 34 minutes, 10 field goals, 15 attempts and eight 3-point attempts were also career-best marks.

“Wanted to be out there with my guys and compete,” Beasley said.

The reigning WCC Freshman of the Year is averaging 8.5 points per game and made just his second career start — with the first one coming in USF’s 75-51 win over WSU on Feb. 1.

Beasley got the start as the Dons’ starting guard Marcus Williams was injured.

While Beasley sank 10-of-15 shots, the rest of the lineup struggled to produce consistently, bringing USF’s field goal percentage down to 43.7%.

The Cougs shot a slightly sharper 48% from the floor, but both teams were posting sub-40% marks about 10 minutes into the contest.

Price stepped up to lead the Cougars in what could have been his last college basketball game.

With WSU trailing by four at the 7:02 mark of the first half, the senior from England picked up a bounce pass from redshirt freshman Parker Gerrits dribbled the ball off his foot, recovered and flicked the bounce pass to Price who put it up and off the glass, picking up the and-1 in the process.

Price completed the old-fashioned 3-point play at the foul line to cut USF’s lead to one.