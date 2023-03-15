Washington State coach Kyle Smith, right, speaks with forward Andrej Jakimovski during the second half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday against Eastern Washington at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State guard TJ Bamba, left, takes a shot as Eastern Washington forward Ethan Price defends during the first half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State forward DJ Rodman, left, shoots as Eastern Washington guard Tyreese Davis defends during the second half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State guard TJ Bamba is fouled by Eastern Washington forward Dane Erikstrup during the second half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovsk, left, shoots as Eastern Washington forward Cedric Coward defends during the first half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State coach Kyle Smith reacts to his team giving up an offensive rebound to Eastern Washington during the second half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State guard Kymany Houinsou, left, shoots as Eastern Washington forward Dane Erikstrup defends during the first half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State guard TJ Bamba, center, saves the ball from going out of bounds near the Eastern Washington bench during the second half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State guard TJ Bamba, left, shoots as Eastern Washington guard Ellis Magnuson defends during the first half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State forward DJ Rodman, left, is fouled by Eastern Washington forward Casey Jones during the first half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State forward DJ Rodman has his shot blocked by Eastern Washington forward Angelo Allegri during the first half of Tuesday’s NIT game.
Washington State guard TJ Bamba, center, steals the ball from forward Cedric Coward during the first half of Tuesday’s National Invitation Tournament first-round game at Beasley Coliseum.
Washington State forward DJ Rodman, left, reacts to losing to Eastern Washington in a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Eastern Washingtom forward Cedric Coward, back left, reacts to upsetting Washington State in a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Eastern Washington fans react to their team upsetting Washington State in a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State’s bench reacts to Eastern Washington taking the lead in the second half of a National Invitation Tournament first-round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
PULLMAN — It was a tale of two halves for the Washington State men’s basketball team in a first-round National Invitation Tournament game Tuesday in Pullman against Eastern Washington.
The Cougars’ season ended with an 81-74 loss to the Eagles after swapping leads with the visitors in the second half of the game.
Here are some of the key moments:
Take it to the iron
The two Washington-based schools played each other Nov. 21, a game Washington State dominated in winning 82-56. But this time, the Cougars (17-17) didn’t have sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye and the Eagles (23-10) took advantage.
Eastern Washington swarmed down on Washington State’s depleted interior defense, outscoring the Cougars 18-8 down low in the first half.
In comparison, Washington State wasn’t able to exploit the Eagles. Washington State was 11-for-31 shooting (35.5%) as Eastern Washington was 15-for-27 (55.6%).
The Eagles led 43-34 at intermission.
Pair of comebacks
Washington State went on a 29-11 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half, capped with a 3-pointer from junior forward Andrej Jakimovski with 10:35 to go that put the Cougars in front 63-54.
Eastern Washington would not go away, going on a 10-0 spurt immediately after the Jakimovski 3 to take a one-point edge with 8:07 to go.
There would be nine lead changes in the final stretch. The final lead change went to the Eagles, who took a 77-74 lead with 16 seconds left in the contest on a Steele Venters 3. Venters hit a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining, and Cedric Coward closed it out with a dunk off a turnover.
“We were 10-for-30 from (2-point range),” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said, “so that needs to be fixed. (Eastern Washington’s) big. They’re good around the rim, defensively. And we got to make better decisions there. We shot 30% (and) we probably should have shot 40%, to be honest.”
WSU was outscored in the paint 36-16 overall.
MVP
Venters had a game-high 27 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the floor. Twelve of those points came from 3-point range (4-for-9 from beyond the arc).
“He kicked our butts,” Smith said. “Just owned us. So, good for him. And I hope (Eastern Washington) goes on and wins. They had a heck of a season. I know they had a tough ending to their league. They were ready, we competed pretty well, considering no (Mouhamed). (We) had to go some small ball, but it’s just hard to get stops and rebounds.”
Final stat line
Senior forward D.J. Rodman led the Cougars with 23 points and added eight rebounds. Junior guards T.J. Bamba and Jabe Mullins each had 15 points and Bamba added seven boards.
Halftime: E. Washington, 43-34. 3-Point Goals: E. Washington 9-23 (Venters 4-9, Davis 2-3, Allegri 2-5, Jones 1-2, Coward 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2), Washington St. 14-30 (Bamba 3-6, Mullins 3-6, Rodman 3-7, Jakimovski 3-9, Powell 2-2). Rebounds: E. Washington 39 (Jones 7), Washington St. 28 (Rodman 8). Assists: E. Washington 16 (Allegri 5), Washington St. 12 (Rodman, Powell 3). Total Fouls: E. Washington 16, Washington St. 17. A: 1,671.