SEATTLE — Junior guard TJ Bamba scored a career-high 36 points and junior forward Andrej Jakimovski added a double-double as Washington State won its sixth consecutive Pac-12 Conference game for the first time in 30 years with a 93-84 victory Thursday against Washington.

“”Obviously great road effort, great finish to the season for us.” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “Completely opposite of our game in Pullman. But just happy that things turned out that way.”

Tags

Recommended for you