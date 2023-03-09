LAS VEGAS — Junior guard TJ Bamba scored 17 points and senior forward DJ Rodman had 10 points and 11 rebounds as fifth-seeded Washington State extended its winning streak to seven with a 69-52 victory Wednesday against 12th-seeded California in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

“I thought we played really well tonight,” Washington State head coach Kyle Smith said. “(California’s) a very physical team. They got a lot of length and athleticism there. We did a good job defensively, took care of the ball. We didn’t shoot a great first-half but we were able to tighten the game up just a smidge.”

