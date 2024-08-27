Sections
SportsMarch 17, 2025

WSU men’s hoops to play in inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament

Washington State will face Georgetown in the first round

Sports staff
Washington State forward LeJuan Watts reacts after dunking the ball against St. Mary's during a Jan. 25 game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
It turns out the Washington State men’s basketball team isn’t quite done playing March basketball.

One day after the Cougars’ women’s team accepted a bid to the WNIT, the WSU men’s squad on Monday was selected to participate in the inaugural College Basketball Crown (CBC) tournament, which runs March 31 through April 6 in Las Vegas.

The 16-team field also includes Arizona State, Boise State, Butler, Cincinnati, Colorado, DePaul, Georgetown, George Washington, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tulane, UCF, USC, Utah and Villanova.

Washington State will face Georgetown in the first round at 8 p.m. Pacific next Monday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Tickets for The College Basketball Crown are available now via Vivid Seats.

WSU advanced to its second consecutive postseason tournament after playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 16 years last season.

First-year coach David Riley led the Cougs to a 19-14 record this season, the second-most wins by a first-year coach in program history.

