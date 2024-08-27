Washington State will face Georgetown in the first round at 8 p.m. Pacific next Monday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

WSU advanced to its second consecutive postseason tournament after playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 16 years last season.

First-year coach David Riley led the Cougs to a 19-14 record this season, the second-most wins by a first-year coach in program history.