The Washington State men’s basketball team will need to find a new leading scorer next season.
Star junior guard and team captain TJ Bamba on Monday announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft and enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Players have until 2 p.m. June 13 to remove their name from NBA draft consideration and return to college basketball, meaning Bamba will likely be playing in a different college uniform next season if he doesn’t garner enough pro attention in the coming months.
He joins WSU centers Dishon Jackson and Jack Wilson in putting his name in the portal.
“I am forever grateful for the Wazzu coaching staff, especially Coach (Kyle) Smith for shaping me into the player I have become this year and for taking a chance on a young kid from the Bronx,” Bamba said on Twitter.
The 2022-23 season was a breakout campaign for Bamba, who led the Cougars (17-17) in scoring (15.8 points per game), steals (27) and was third in assists (1.7 per game).
Bamba is an explosive guard with a knack for finding his way to the rim while also shooting a solid 37.2% from 3-point range. He finished the year as an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection.
Bamba quickly became a fan favorite during his junior year after the Cougars lost their other top-three guards from the previous season to graduation and transfer.
The 6-foot-5 junior more-than-doubled his scoring from his sophomore year, when he averaged 7.7 points and worked his way into the starting lineup in the latter half of the season.
Bamba’s quick rise helped the Cougars advance to their second straight National Invitational Tournament, where they fell in an upset to Eastern Washington in the first round a year after advancing to the tourney’s semifinals.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA and this past season has allowed me to take a step in the right direction,” Bamba said. “Pullman will forever have a place in my heart but it is time for me to begin the next chapter of my life.”
Jackson, a 6-10 junior, and Wilson, a 6-11 senior, are also moving on from WSU.
Jackson didn’t not play during the 2022-23 because of a medical issue, but he averaged 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 2021-22 as a sophomore.
Wilson played sparingly for the Cougars as a backup center after joining the basketball team from the football team after the football season ended in December.
Wilson was a backup offensive lineman for the Cougar football team, but the journeyman got his college athletics start as a basketball player for Oregon State and Idaho.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
