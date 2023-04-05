WSU’s Gueye enters name in NBA draft

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye takes a layup over Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr. during the second half of a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

The Washington State men’s basketball team might be without its top player next season.

Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye announced Tuesday he is entering his name in the NBA draft.