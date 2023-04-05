WSU’s Gueye enters name in NBA draft

The Washington State men’s basketball team might be without its top player next season.
Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye announced Tuesday he is entering his name in the NBA draft.
The All-Pac-12 first-teamer was often the best player on the court for either team last season, averaging 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
He joins teammates guard TJ Bamba, the team’s leading scorer at 15.8 points per game, and guard Justin Powell (10.4) in declaring for the draft.
“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine and after speaking with my loved ones, I have decided to enter my name in the 2023 NBA draft,” Gueye said on Twitter.
College players have until May 31 to withdraw from the draft and return to school, meaning Gueye and Powell could potentially return to the Cougars. Bamba put his name in the NCAA transfer portal in addition to the draft, which begins June 22.
Gueye also tested draft waters last season, but decided to return to WSU after he didn’t receive as much attention as he hoped.
The 6-foot-11 forward made huge strides in his second college season and was relied on heavily by the often-shorthanded Cougars (17-17). Gueye tallied 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, getting better as the season went along and earning five Pac-12 freshman of the week awards.
Last season, Gueye was tops in the Pac-12 and 16th in the nation with 15 double-doubles. He also shot 48.8% from the floor and a respectable 67.4% from the free-throw line.
Gueye started and played in 33 of the team’s 34 games. His only missed game was the finale in the first round of the NIT, an 81-74 loss to Eastern Washington that he sat out with an aggravated hamstring.
If Gueye, Bamba and Powell all depart, WSU would be without a returning double-digit scorer next season. The Cougars’ next highest scorer after that trio is forward DJ Rodman at 9.6 points per contest.
