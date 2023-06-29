A look at WSU’s best summer baseball performances

Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo hit .297 with seven home runs, 31 RBI and 35 hits in 33 games this summer with the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League.

 Courtesy WSU Athletics

Former Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo will participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle during the MLB’s annual All-Star week.

Manzardo is listed as the No. 42 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

