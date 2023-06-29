Washington State’s Kyle Manzardo makes contact with a pitch during a March 10, 2021, game against Gonzaga at Bailey-Brayton Field. Manzardo, now a pro with the Triple-A Durham Bulls of the Tampa Rays’ organization, will compete in the MLB’s All-Star Futures game on July 8.
Former Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo will participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle during the MLB’s annual All-Star week.
Manzardo is listed as the No. 42 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.
The former Coug was the 63rd overall selection in the 2021 MLB draft by the Tampa Rays and currently plays for the Durham Bulls in Triple-A.
On the year, the Coeur d’Alene native has a .245 batting average while scoring 28 runs. He has 17 doubles, which ranks second on the team, 10 homers and 34 RBI.
His 28 extra-base hits rank fourth among Bulls, and he’s tied for sixth in home runs.
Manzardo earned the 2022 minor league player of the year award within the Tampa Rays organization during his stint with the High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods.
“That’s kind of what you come here hoping to do is play well, show the big guys what you can do, what your game is,” Manzardo told the Tampa Bay Times after impressing in his first big-league camp earlier this year. “I feel like my play was a good representation of who I am as a player.”
While in Kentucky, Manzardo collected 34 extra-base hits, 55 RBI and had a .329 batting average. He also compiled 16 doubles and 17 home runs in 63 games before being promoted to the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits.
Manzardo was all gravy for the Biscuits, playing in 30 games with a cool .323 at the plate. He had 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI.
The left-handed hitter finished the 2022 campaign with a combined .327 batting average, 26 doubles, 22 homers, 81 RBI and a 1.043 OPS. He finished the year leading all Rays’ minor-leaguers in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Manzardo’s career on the Palouse wasn’t too shabby, either, earning All-American first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball as a junior in 2021.
He was fourth in the Pac-12 in hitting (.356), third in slugging (.640), second in RBI (60) and tied for third in doubles (19) that year.
Manzardo was also the first WSU player to record 60 RBI in a season since Jim Murphy had 61 in 2008. He also led the Cougs with 24 multiple-hit games, including seven three-hit games. He also led the team with 17 multiple-RBI games, including three five-RBI performances, all of which came against conference opponents.
In the Pac-12, Manazrdo was .325 at the plate, led the conference with 13 doubles and was tied for seventh in RBI with 26.
In the same season, Manzardo was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-American third-team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Perfect Game, the ABCA all-west region first team and the All-Pac-12 team.
He was the first All-American selection to come out of WSU since pitcher Aaron Sele in 1990. He was the first position player to earn All-American first-team honors since John Olerund in 1988.
In his three seasons with WSU, he earned All-American honors twice, hit .336 with 37 doubles, 16 home runs, 105 RBI and 149 hits. He also set a team record by getting on-base in 43 straight games.
Manzardo has the second-longest hitting streak in program history, recording a hit in 27 consecutive games.
He also tallied 45 multiple-hit games, which included 11 3-hit games and four 4-hit games. Manzardo was just the second WSU player to be a two-time All-American, joining Phil Westerndorf (1975, 1977) after earning third-team honors in 2020.
