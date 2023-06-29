A look at WSU’s best summer baseball performances

Washington State’s Kyle Manzardo makes contact with a pitch during a March 10, 2021, game against Gonzaga at Bailey-Brayton Field. Manzardo, now a pro with the Triple-A Durham Bulls of the Tampa Rays’ organization, will compete in the MLB’s All-Star Futures game on July 8.

 Courtesy WSU Athletics

Former Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo will participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle during the MLB’s annual All-Star week.

Manzardo is listed as the No. 42 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

