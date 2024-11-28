WSU to honor a senior class that stayed

Kyle Thornton says he was a “nobody” when he arrived in Pullman in 2019 as a walk-on to the late coach Mike Leach’s Washington State football team.

“If you would have told me six years ago that I would be here, being a captain on this amazing team with hopefully a shot to create a pretty special season here, (I wouldn’t have believed it),” Thornton said. “You never know where your story is going to start, but you decide where it ends.”

That story has included two seasons as WSU’s starting linebacker, a senior season as team captain and an opportunity to make plays, the most iconic perhaps being the game-sealing tackle in WSU’s 2024 Apple Cup win over Washington.

Prior to the Cougars’ 3:30 p.m. Saturday meeting with Wyoming (The CW) at Gesa Field, WSU will honor 17 seniors who each have spent anywhere from six months to six years on the Palouse.

“Whether you’re here for six months or six years, it’s a little bit unique in today’s college football as far as what seniors are,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “Just a blend of really good kids, kids that love representing Washington State. Running out in Gesa Field really means something to them, and they’re really proud of what they built.

“And anyone that’s in our locker room has a lot of respect for those guys. So all the effort and time that we’re going to spend this week is going to be with those guys in mind and sending them out on the right way.”

WSU will recognize seniors who transferred to the team this season, including safety Tyson Durant, wide receiver Kyle Maxwell, linebacker Wesley Steiner and edge Syrus Webster.

They will also recognize transfers who have made an impact for multiple seasons, including left tackle Esa Pole, nickel Kapena Gushiken, edge Nusi Malani, defensive back Jerrae Williams, tight end Billy Riviere III and wide receiver Kyle Williams.

In a sign of the times in college football, seven of the 17 seniors chose Wazzu out of high school and stayed through coaching and conference transitions, including tight end Cooper Mathers, safety Tanner Moku, defensive back Cole Norah, Thornton, edges Quinn Roff and Andrew Edson and kicker Dean Janikowski.

Thornton and Janikowski walked on to Leach’s 2019 WSU team and left as perhaps two of the most loyal Cougs in school history.

Both experienced three head coaches, a pandemic, conference realignment the emergence of the transfer portal and of name, image and likeness opportunities in their six years in Pullman.

Other seniors like Roff and Edson, who arrived in Pullman in 2020 and 2021 respectively, laid the groundwork for a Dickert-led defense and then a Dickert-led team that has WSU on the cusp of a special season.

Dickert acknowledged how the mood surrounding the program is down following two consecutive losses in which WSU conceded 38 points to New Mexico and 41 points to Oregon State, but encouraged fans to show up Saturday to honor the senior class and support a team that, despite a two-game skid, still has something to fight for.

“They did stay here,” Dickert said. “It was important to them to build a great program. And I think we’ve had a great season. I know everyone feels down right now, I’m with that, but at the end of the day these kids, have really honored what it’s like to wear that logo. So honor them by showing up and supporting them this weekend.”