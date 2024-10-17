WSU to meet Fresno State in rematch of ’22 LA Bowl

Jake Dickert’s first year as Washington State’s full-time coach ended with a 29-6 defeat to the Mountain West’s Fresno State Bulldogs in the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl in December 2022.

Nearly 22 months later, he gets a rematch, in the first regular-season meeting between Fresno State and WSU in 30 years.

There is also some regional spice to this matchup.

Fresno State (3-2) is one of six new Pac-12 schools joining WSU (4-1) in 2026.

A couple current Cougs were also recruited by FSU. Left tackle Esa Pole and wide receiver Kyle Williams had offers from the school. But these days, they’re not the biggest fans of the Bulldogs.

“Fresno State, they did offer me,” Pole said. “I think they’re a good program (but) honestly I don’t really like them.”

Williams shared his sentiments.

“No, I don’t like them,” he said. “I don’t like them boys.”

Winning after the bye week

Because of the nature of college football, both programs have changed their last meeting. Fresno State’s former coach Jeff Tedford stepped down due to health concerns leaving former Fresno State linebacker and assistant coach Tim Skipper to take the reigns as interim head coach.

Skipper has guided the Bulldogs to a 3-2 start during a stretch that included a season-opening contest against reigning national champions — a 30-10 loss to then-No. 9 Michigan.

Dickert, in Year 3 as the Cougars’ head coach, has the chance to redefine his reputation as a coach that can finish games and seasons, rather than collapsing. Last year, WSU suffered a six-game losing streak after a 4-0 start.

Dickert said this year’s team is built a little different than last year’s team, which lost seven of its last eight games.

“I just think this team has maybe a touch more urgency and focus to what they want to do,” Dickert said.

Defending the passing attack

The Bulldogs are led by junior quarterback Mikey Keene, a Central Flordia transfer who has completed 111-of-167 passes (66.5%) for 1,356 yards. His passing yards rank No. 31 in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Keene is a pocket passer, having minus-71 rushing yards, mostly on the nine sacks that he has taken all season.

Mac Dalena has the 20th-most receiving yards in the country at 501 yards. The senior hometown kid from Fresno, Calif., has lit up his backyard with just 22 catches, averaging 22.8 yards per catch — the 15th best in the FBS.

The Bulldogs boast the 26th-best passing offense in the nation at 362.2 yards per game.

“It’s not easy to go to the valley and get a win,” Dickert said. “It’s gonna be warm. Their fans are gonna be rowdy. Offensively, very exciting brand of football. They throw it around.”

Dickert said the Fresno State offense has elements of their former coach Kalen Deboer, who led the program for two seasons before accepting the same position at Washington and then taking the reigns at Alabama.

WSU has allowed teams to gain 292.4 yards per game — the sixth worst in the FBS.

Senior cornerback Steve Hall has dominated for the Cougs and he will be joined by fellow cornerback Jamori Colson, making his 2024 debut after sitting out the first five games with an injury.