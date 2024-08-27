Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsOctober 18, 2024

WSU volleyball claims first place in WCC after beating Beavs

Sports staff
Washington State sophomore Emma Barbero leaps into WSU redshirt freshman Lucie Blažková’s arms as senior Katy Ryan looks on during WSU’s match versus Oregon State on Thursday at Bohler Gym in Pullman.
Washington State sophomore Emma Barbero leaps into WSU redshirt freshman Lucie Blažková’s arms as senior Katy Ryan looks on during WSU’s match versus Oregon State on Thursday at Bohler Gym in Pullman. Ashley Davis/Washington State Athletics
The Washington State Cougars celebrate during a match with Oregon State on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Bohler Gym in Pullman.
The Washington State Cougars celebrate during a match with Oregon State on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Bohler Gym in Pullman.Ashley Davis/Washington State Athletics

In a battle of “Pac-2” schools, the Washington State Cougars weathered a rough second set to beat the Oregon State Beavers in four sets on Thursday at Bohler Gym in Pullman.

The set scores were 25-15, 16-25, 25-20 and 25-18.

WSU (11-5, 6-1) and OSU (4-12, 2-4) are West Coast Conference affiliate members for the next two seasons before they will be joined by five Mountain West schools and the WCC’s Gonzaga in a reborn Pac-12 Conference.

But for now, the Cougs and Beavs are WCC schools and the Cougs are sitting pretty in first place with a 6-1 league record. The Beavers sit in seventh place at 2-4.

However, WSU was playing to avenge last season’s five-set loss to Oregon State on Oct. 29, 2023, in Pullman.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

WSU senior Katy Ryan, the WCC’s reigning Offensive Player of the Week, racked up six kills on a .750 hitting percentage in the first set. The senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, totaled seven kills and two blocks.

The Cougs won the first set, but dropped the second as the Beavers flipped the script.

In the third set, the Cougs relied on Sage Brustad, who finished the match with 19 kills and six digs.

After sophomore Emma Barbero’s ace — one of eight on the night for the Cougs — Idaho transfer Taryn Vrieling provided one of her 10 kills to clinch the Cougars’ third-set victory.

Oregon State did not go away in Set 4, tying things at 6-6 and crawling within one at 16-15 before Lucie Blazkova, the reigning WCC Freshman Player of the Week, posted two more of her eight blocks and Brustad added four more kills to clinch the set, 25-18, for the match win.

Story Tags
washington state cougars
college sports
Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 18
AREA ROUNDUP: Troy tops Genesee in battle of WPL volleyball ...
SportsOct. 18
Dahmen penalized 4 shots when he finds an extra 4-iron in hi...
SportsOct. 18
Virginia basketball coach, former WSU boss Tony Bennett reti...
SportsOct. 18
Kylany a beacon of leadership and loyalty for Washington Sta...
Related
Bengals fall to Sandpoint in district championship game
SportsOct. 17
Bengals fall to Sandpoint in district championship game
Grading the WSU offense at midseason
SportsOct. 17
Grading the WSU offense at midseason
AREA ROUNDUP: Washington State picked to finish second in WCC in women’s hoops
SportsOct. 17
AREA ROUNDUP: Washington State picked to finish second in WCC in women’s hoops
Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsOct. 17
Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week
Prep Athlete of the Week: Maddox Kirkland
SportsOct. 17
Prep Athlete of the Week: Maddox Kirkland
ANALYSIS: Under Eck, Vandals are good at bouncing back
SportsOct. 16
ANALYSIS: Under Eck, Vandals are good at bouncing back
COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT
SportsOct. 16
COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT
COMMENTARY: Vandals hit with a reality check on Saturday
SportsOct. 15
COMMENTARY: Vandals hit with a reality check on Saturday
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy