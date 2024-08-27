WSU volleyball claims first place in WCC after beating Beavs

In a battle of “Pac-2” schools, the Washington State Cougars weathered a rough second set to beat the Oregon State Beavers in four sets on Thursday at Bohler Gym in Pullman.

The set scores were 25-15, 16-25, 25-20 and 25-18.

WSU (11-5, 6-1) and OSU (4-12, 2-4) are West Coast Conference affiliate members for the next two seasons before they will be joined by five Mountain West schools and the WCC’s Gonzaga in a reborn Pac-12 Conference.

But for now, the Cougs and Beavs are WCC schools and the Cougs are sitting pretty in first place with a 6-1 league record. The Beavers sit in seventh place at 2-4.

However, WSU was playing to avenge last season’s five-set loss to Oregon State on Oct. 29, 2023, in Pullman.