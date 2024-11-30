WSU volleyball seniors leave with lasting legacy

PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team was on the brink of defeat when senior Katy Ryan, playing for likely the final time at Bohler Gym, spoke up.

“Katy doesn’t speak up very much, but she got in the middle of that huddle (in the fourth set), WSU coach Korey Schroeder said. “And if Katy Ryan is talking, giving you feedback, you know that you’re going to be listening.”

The speech wasn’t enough to get the Cougars over the hump against Loyola Marymount during a senior day match Friday in Pullman, but it did see the team shrink the nine-point deficit to five.

WSU concluded its inaugural year in the West Coast Conference — and Schroeder’s first year at the helm — with a four-set loss to the Lions, the top team in the conference.

The Cougars (16-11, 11-7 WCC) had fallen behind by as many as nine points in Set 4. The match was basically over, but the Cougars were not playing like it.

Following Ryan’s address, Wazzu raddled off four straight points, benefiting from two errors by the Lions and a pair of Lucie Blažková service aces to delay defeat.

Cougars lose to class of the conference

The Cougars put together a dominating performance in Set 1, winning 25-20, before LMU took the remaining sets 25-18, 25-20, 25-17.

WSU hit .452 in Set 1 to LMU’s .370, before regressing to .118, .071 and -0.071 in Sets 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

Ryan led WSU with 14 kills, junior Taryn Vrieling recorded 12 digs, freshman Breccan Scheck posted eight blocks and graduate transfer Jaden Walz distributed 24 assists. Walz, Vrieling and Blazkova delivered two aces each.

With her family in the stands, LMU senior Sophia Meyers of Seattle’s Eastside Catholic High School led the Lions (24-5, 16-2) with 13 kills and 13 digs.

“We have a lot to give and it’s difficult that we just came together,” said Ryan, who hails from Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, Idaho. “I think if we would have had a lot more time that (we) could work things out, then we would have been an even better team.

“I’m so proud of my teammates. They all put their best foot forward and did all the hard work, and it turned out well.”

Ryan put together her best season with a career-high 367 kills (3.37 kills per set) as the feature hitter of the Cougars’ offensive attack.

Picked to finish sixth in the WCC in the preseason with a first-year coach and just five returners, WSU surpassed expectations with a fourth-place finish, which included a four-set win over second-place San Diego on Sept. 28.

WSU honors six seniors

Schroeder took the helm of a program that had made eight straight NCAA tournaments after former coach Jen Greeny left to lead West Virginia in the offseason.

The Cougars had a sizable senior class that graduated last year, including program legends Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova, the NCAA’s all-time blocks leader.