WSU women advance to WCC semifinals behind Tuhina's 18 points

LAS VEGAS — Washington State junior point guard Astera Tuhina had a “secret weapon,” as Cougar coach Kamie Ethridge put it, during third-seeded Wazzu's victory against seventh-seeded Pacific in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Her father and sister had flown from Kosovo to the United States to see her play.

With her family in attendance, Tuhina rose to the occasion. The junior sank a trio of 3-pointers on her way to a team-leading 18 points and the WSU women's basketball team beat Pacific 73-62 on Sunday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

“She really is the key to our team,” Ethridge said of Tuhina. “When she plays well, we play well, and that's all the pressure in the world on a point guard.”

The win sends the Cougs to a WCC semifinal versus the second-seeded Portland Pilots, who swept WSU in the regular season.

WSU nearly needed every bucket to get there as Pacific’s Anaya James made 12 of her 21 shots to register 30 points and keep the Tigers on the Cougars’ tails.

James jumpstarted an 8-0 first-quarter Pacific run with back-to-back 3-pointers. The senior guard from Inglewood, Calif., provided 14 of the Tigers’ 20 first-quarter points.

WSU turned the ball over an uncharacteristically high 18 times in the contest, including 10 in the first half.

WSU's uneven offense in the first half led to Pacific leading by two after the first and second quarters. Pacific led 37-35 at halftime.

The Tigers and Cougars traded the lead to open the second half before Tuhina drove into the paint on a fast break and flipped the ball to WSU freshman Dayana Mendes, who tapped the ball off the glass and into the basket.

Mendes’ bucket sparked a 7-0 WSU third-quarter run that was disrupted by a pair of Pacific fast break layups.

Mendes scored 15 points for WSU, 10 of which were in the second half.