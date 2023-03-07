PULLMAN — The Washington State women made a statement as they beat three AP Top 25 opponents in four days to win their first Pac-12 tournament championship in program history.

Their No. 22 ranking in Monday’s top-25 poll shows that the statement was heard. That mark is an all-time high for the Cougs (23-10), and represents the first time they have appeared in the poll since spending one week at No. 25 during the 2020-21 season.

