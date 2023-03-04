Washington State’s women’s basketball team made history — again.
One day after stunning Utah for their first win against an Associated Press top-three opponent, the Cougs pulled off another unprecedented feat. WSU is headed to the Pac-12 tournament championship game for the first time in program history.
The seventh-seeded Cougars extended their remarkable run at the conference tourney with a 61-49 semifinal victory against 20th-ranked Colorado, the No. 3 seed, On Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
“There’s so many emotions right now,” WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker said during the Pac-12 Network postgame show. “I’m just so proud of this team and so proud of how we’ve been performing. ... We proved we deserve to be here. We deserve to be in this final.”
WSU (22-10) also set a program record for wins in a season.
The Cougars, already safely locked into the NCAA tournament field for the third consecutive season, will face fifth-seeded UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday for the conference crown. The Bruins upset Stanford earlier in the day.
WSU’s defense clamped down on the Buffaloes (23-8) and the Cougars shot out to a 20-6 lead early in the second quarter. The advantage grew to 16 points in the third quarter, but Colorado rallied, finishing the period on a 12-0 run to tie the score at 38 heading into the fourth.
Cougar forward Ula Motuga’s 3-pointer with 6:17 remaining kick-started a 12-2 run that spanned almost four minutes and ended with WSU up by 10 points. The Cougs held steady from there, then rushed the floor after the final horn and danced at midcourt with a contingent of WSU supporters to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” — the team’s post-win anthem this season — to celebrate the latest triumph on their ever-growing list of accomplishments.
“This is the greatest feeling in the world ... to see the smiles and the community we have behind us,” Ethridge said. “It’s a dream come true, and with the best people in the world.”
Leger-Walker, WSU’s star junior, led the team with 15 points on 6-of-17 from the field. Senior center Bella Murekatete added 12 points (6-of-10) and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Astera Tuhina had 10 points and Motuga chipped in nine points, shooting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, to go with six rebounds.
The Cougars shot 47% from the floor and 6-of-13 from 3-point range, and held CU to 37% shooting. Buffs forward Aaronette Vonleh scored a game-high 18 points (9-of-11) and guard Jaylyn Sherrod contributed 13 (5-of-14). The rest of the Buffaloes combined to shoot 6-of-29.
WSU led 27-16 at halftime, preserving a double-digit lead through a turnover-filled second quarter. The Buffs controlled the third quarter, but the Cougs dominated the final 10 minutes, outscoring CU 23-11. WSU shot 50% from the field, 8-of-9 from the line and committed one turnover in the fourth while limiting the Buffs to 4-of-17 from the floor.
“I’m really proud of that fourth quarter,” Ethridge said. “We couldn’t quite get a grip on things (in the third). … Our response was huge. A lot of people stepped up and made plays, and this is the greatest thing, watching that celebration.”
WSU split with UCLA this season, losing 73-66 on Jan. 22 in Pullman and winning 62-55 on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles — the Cougs’ first victory at Pauley Pavilion.
“We’re still getting better,” Ethridge said. “We’ve been on fumes (at this point in earlier seasons) and I don’t think we are now. Who knows – maybe we have another run in us.”
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 6-13 (Motuga 3-4, Tuhina 2-4, Leger-Walker 1-4, Wallack 0-1), Colorado 4-18 (Formann 3-9, Wetta 1-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-1, Miller 0-2, Sherrod 0-4). Fouled Out: Teder. Rebounds: Washington St. 33 (Murekatete 8), Colorado 30 (Wetta 6). Assists: Washington St. 14 (Teder 5), Colorado 12 (Sherrod 6). Total Fouls: Washington St. 14, Colorado 13. Technical: Washington St. team. A: 5,071.