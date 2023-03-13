PULLMAN — Let the madness begin.
.@WSUCougarWBB is a #5 seed in the #NCAATournament. They'll face #12 Florida Gulf Coast in the first round. pic.twitter.com/2wVJk3aE8H— Stephan Wiebe (@StephanSports) March 13, 2023
The Washington State women’s basketball team and a couple hundred diehard Cougar fans watched and waited in anticipation Sunday at the Alger Family Club Room at Gesa Field.
They didn’t have to wait for long.
The Alger Room erupted when WSU was announced as a No. 5 seed in the Greenville Region 2 in the NCAA tournament during the selection show on ESPN, with a brief live clip of the celebration simultaneously appearing on the national sports network.
.@WSUCougarWBB gets the No. 5 seed and will face No. 12 seed Florida Golf Coast on Saturday in Villanova, Penn. pic.twitter.com/TxT0fBt346— Teren Kowatsch (@Teren_Kowatsch) March 13, 2023
The Pac-12-champion Cougars (23-10) will face 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (32-3) in the tournament’s first round Saturday at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa.
“We’re just so excited. Being seeded fifth is huge for this program,” said junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, the Pac-12 tournament MVP. “We didn’t know what to expect going in, so getting that seed was amazing for us. We’re just excited to start prepping for this game … and hopefully getting some really good wins.”
This marks the third consecutive season WSU will play in March Madness, but it’s the first time they punched their ticket as the Pac-12 champion.
WELCOME TO THE MADNESS!!!The No. 5 seed Cougs will take on No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast in Philadelphia on the Villanova campus!The Pac-12 Champs & FGCU will play this Saturday, March 18! Tip-off time and Television Information will be set later!#GoCougs | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/UmZymge3Vy— WSU Cougar Women's 🏀 (@WSUCougarWBB) March 13, 2023
The Cougars earned their school’s first conference title in any women’s sport after running through the tournament as a No. 7 seed, dismantling several fellow NCAA tournament-bound foes in the process, including Utah (No. 2 seed in NCAA tourney) in the quarterfinal round and UCLA (No. 4 seed) in the championship.
The Cougars were the lowest seed to ever win the Pac-12 tournament. The conference sent a record-tying seven teams to March Madness this season, with top-seeded Stanford, Arizona, Colorado and USC also making the bracket.
It was a festive atmosphere as the Cougars and their fans enjoyed what’s already been the most successful season in program history.
“The excitement that our team feels, the enthusiasm within this community; there have been some diehards that have been fans a million years, so if we can open this up and maybe get some new fans along the way, that’s exactly what we want to do,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I just want to make this the biggest experience ever for our players.”
WSU set a program record for wins in the first round of the conference tournament, then added to it after each upset victory the rest of the way.
The players wore hats and shirts with the words “champs” emblazoned on the front. The Pac-12 championship trophy was on display, as was a big cardboard ticket to March Madness and the big cardboard Pac-12 tournament bracket showing the journey — souvenirs brought back from last week’s tourney in Las Vegas.
Four Cougar starters — Leger-Walker, Ula Motuga, Bella Murekatete and Johanna Teder — also were starters on each of WSU’s past two NCAA tournament teams in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
The experience that core group has gained, along with added depth from players like Tara Wallack and Astera Tuhina, has helped this Cougar team continue to reach new heights.
The final goal? Getting that first NCAA tournament win in program history.
“I think every loss has prepared us in so many ways,” Motuga said. “Going there this year, we know what to expect, we know what the travel will be like, what the attention will be like ... and we just look forward to Florida Gulf Coast in a few days.”
Like the Cougs, the Eagles also are conference champions. FGCU won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament title and enters on a 14-game winning streak.
Tip-off time and television information for the first-round matchup will be announced later this week.
“Nobody is satisfied right now,” Ethridge said. “We want to win some games in the NCAA tournament.”
