LOS ANGELES — If you are the Washington State women’s basketball team, you’ve got to hope that Saturday’s result isn’t a foreshadowing of what’s to come as the postseason comes into focus.
Kadi Sissoko had 18 points and 13 rebounds, including USC’s final six points of double overtime, as the Trojans emerged with a 68-65 Pac-12 Conference victory against the Cougars at the Galen Center.
The Cougars (19-10, 9-9), who saw a three-game winning streak snapped, finish seventh in the conference and will have to play in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday against 10th-seeded California at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
Washington State also was trying for its first 20-win season in the NCAA era (post-1982), but Sissoko had other things to say about that.
Destiny Littleton added 14 points for USC (21-8, 11-7), which will be the No. 6 seed in the conference tourney. Rokia Doumbia tallied 13 points. Taylor Bigby finished with 11 for the Trojans, who were just 21-for-71 (29.6%) shooting including 4-for-14 (28.6%) in the two overtimes. However, they stayed alive by going 22-of-25 (88%) at the line.
Junior guard Charlisse Leger paced the Cougars with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks. Senior post Bella Murekatete contributed 17 points. Senior guard Johanna Teder had 14 points and four assists for Washington State, which was 25-for-57 (43.9%) from the field including 5-of-10 (50%) in the two extra periods.
The Cougars, who lost to USC 51-44 in the team’s first meeting Jan. 20 at Beasley Coliseum, will be kicking themselves at the end of the season for letting this one get away. They had a 19-point lead midway through the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter up by 12 before the Trojans stormed back. Bigby finished a layup with 36 seconds to go in regulation, then Sissoko got a steal and sophomore guard Tara Wallack fouled Bigby, who canned both of her free throws to tie it at 53. Washington State had two chances to win in regulation, but couldn’t convert.
The Cougars three-point advantages on three different occasions in the first extra period, but Okako Adika’s 3 with 1:11 left tied it at 60. Leger-Walker missed a shot but WSU got the rebound back after it went out of bounds. However, Murekatete committed an offensive foul to give the ball back to USC with 32 seconds remaining.
Luckily for the Cougars, Sissoko missed a shot and the Trojans committed a shot-clock violation with one second to go, sending the game to a second overtime.
USC got a pair of free throws from Adika with 3:02 remaining for the first points of the second extra session, but a layup from junior Jessica Clark on Washington State’s next trip down the floor tied it at 62. Sissoko finished a layup at the 2:13 mark, but senior forward Ula Motuga drained a 3 to give the Cougars their final lead at 65-64. On the ensuing possession, Wallack blocked a shot by Littleton but the ball went out of bounds off Washington State. Sissoko found herself open and hit a jumper with 1:13 to go.
At the other end, Teder missed a 3, with Sissoko grabbing the rebound. USC came down and Adika missed one from distance, with Motuga getting the board. After a Cougars’ timeout, Leger-Walker found herself open, but her 3 was off the mark and Doumbia grabbed the ball, started a fast break and found Sissoko open for an easy layup and the dagger.