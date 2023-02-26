WSU women

Washington State senior center Bella Murekatete puts up a shot Saturday during a Pac-12 Conference game against USC at the Galen Center.

 WSU Athletics

LOS ANGELES — If you are the Washington State women’s basketball team, you’ve got to hope that Saturday’s result isn’t a foreshadowing of what’s to come as the postseason comes into focus.

Kadi Sissoko had 18 points and 13 rebounds, including USC’s final six points of double overtime, as the Trojans emerged with a 68-65 Pac-12 Conference victory against the Cougars at the Galen Center.

