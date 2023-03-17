WSU women ready for the Madness that is the tourney

Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who was named an Associated Press honorable mention All-American this week, will lead the Cougars against Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday in Villanova, Pa.

 Associated Press

It’s all led to this.

For the Washington State women’s basketball team, there is no better chance than now to make a splash in the NCAA tournament.

