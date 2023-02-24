UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) and guard Charisma Osborne (20) defend against Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UCLA guard Camryn Brown, left, defends against Washington State guard Astera Tuhina (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) defends against Washington State guard Johanna Teder (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) grabs a rebound from Washington State center Emma Nankervis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Washington State center Emma Nankervis (3) shoots against UCLA forward Emily Bessoir during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Washington State guard Astera Tuhina (11) shoots against UCLA forward Lina Sontag during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) shoots against UCLA forward Emily Bessoir (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) reacts after making a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UCLA guard Londynn Jones passes the ball as Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, center, defends during the first half of Thursday's game.
UCLA head coach Cori Close reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
LOS ANGELES — Senior center Bella Murekatete had 16 points and 10 rebounds and sophmore guard Tara Wallack made a key 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left as Washington State beat No. 17 UCLA 62-55 on Thursday for its first win ever at Pauley Pavilion.
“This team just keeps responding in a great way,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We made big plays (in the fourth quarter). We had chances to give it away and didn’t it. We some rebounds, steals and runouts, and then (junior guard) Charlisse (Leger-Walker) found Tara on that 3 on that game-sealer, and it was neat to see her knock that down.”
Washington State entered 0-34 against the Bruins in Los Angeles — with just 10 wins in 80 overall games. The Cougars (19-9, 9-8 Pac-12) need to win at USC on Saturday to post back-to-back winning seasons in Pac-12 play for the first time in program history. It’s also the third ranked team WSU has beaten on the road this year.
“I think our team all year has been phenomenal on the road,” Ethridge said. “Our routine, our process, our system, how we operate as a group, the seriousness of our team, it starts with our upperclassmen and our seniors. We just prepare well. I think an experienced team is unaffected by crowds and the road, and they don’t get distracted.”
Washington State used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to turn a four-point deficit into a 37-29 lead. Murekatete made two free throws with 1:21 left in the quarter to give the Cougars a nine-point lead before UCLA closed to 45-40 entering the fourth.
Wallack’s 3 started a 6-0 run and UCLA was undone by closing on 2-of-12 shooting in the final five minutes.
“She’s such a mismatch problem for other teams,” Ethridge said. “We just need to get the ball to her in certain spots on the floor. Tara brings a unique skillset. Her body, her length, she can guard multiple positions and the fact that she’s making 3s now makes her really dangerous.”
Wallack finished with two 3s and 15 points for Washington State, which matched last season’s record-setting win total. Leger-Walker had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Murekatete recorded her 12th career double-double.
Washington State jumped out to a 13-4 lead as UCLA didn’t make its first field goal until Gabriela Jaquez got a friendly roll with 1:40 left in the first quarter. The Bruins missed their first 13 shots of the game. UCLA’s six points were its fewest in any quarter this season.
UCLA scored 10 unanswered points during a 14-4 run to close the first half for a 25-25 tie.
Charisma Osborne led UCLA (21-8, 10-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kiki Rice added 10 points.
The Cougars next play at noon Saturday against USC.