LOS ANGELES — Senior center Bella Murekatete had 16 points and 10 rebounds and sophmore guard Tara Wallack made a key 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left as Washington State beat No. 17 UCLA 62-55 on Thursday for its first win ever at Pauley Pavilion.

“This team just keeps responding in a great way,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We made big plays (in the fourth quarter). We had chances to give it away and didn’t it. We some rebounds, steals and runouts, and then (junior guard) Charlisse (Leger-Walker) found Tara on that 3 on that game-sealer, and it was neat to see her knock that down.”

Tags

Recommended for you