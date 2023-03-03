Washington State center Bella Murekatete, left, looks to shoot as Utah forward Kelsey Rees defends during the first half of Thursday’s Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament quarterfinal-round game in Las Vegas.
Washington State center Bella Murekatete, front, celebrates with teammates after a victory over Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Washington State guard Tara Wallack, left, reaches around for the ball against Utah guard Lani White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) shoots against Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker had 15 points in the Cougars’ Pac-12 women’s basketball quarterfinal-round win Thursday against No. 3 Utah in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Washington State center Bella Murekatete, left, looks to shoot as Utah forward Kelsey Rees defends during the first half of Thursday’s Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament quarterfinal-round game in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Washington State center Bella Murekatete, front, celebrates with teammates after a victory over Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
AP David Becker
Washington State guard Tara Wallack, left, reaches around for the ball against Utah guard Lani White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
AP David Becker
Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) shoots against Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
LAS VEGAS — Senior Bella Murekatete scored 19 points as Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 on Thursday in a Pac-12 quarterfinal-round game.
The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball. Rather than foul, the Utes allowed junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, then drain a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58.
“I originally thought they were probably going to foul to send us to the line and when they didn’t, I knew we were going to have to run the clock down and just get one good look at the rim. I just knew I had to get it off fast and just shoot it,” said Leger-Walker, who finished with 15 points.
“But I just think that everything leading up to that moment was just so good from our team. In those moments it’s a big-time shot, but the plays we made before that, the runs that we had in that third quarter, and then taking that momentum into the fourth, that’s what really got us that win.”
Utah coach Lynne Roberts said there never was a consideration to foul Leger-Walker, and felt her team defended well.
“I trusted our defense — offense beats great defense,” Roberts said. “She hit the game-winning shot and kudos to her. I trust my team and we’ve got five people on the floor that can shoot the three out of a timeout. So I just thought we would have a good shot there.”
Senior forward Ula Motuga chipped in 13 for the Cougars.
Utah is the highest-ranked team Washington State has ever defeated. It also marked just the third time since the inaugural tournament in 2002 that the seventh seed upset the No. 2 seed.
Utah (25-4) was led by Gianna Kneepkens, who scored 18 points. Pac-12 player of the year Alissa Pili added 11 points for the Utes.
After trailing by four at halftime, the Cougars outscored Utah 27-11 in the third quarter after erasing a two-point deficit by closing the period on a 14-0 run — ignited by four 3-pointers — and took a 53-41 lead into the final period.
Washington State hit 11-of-19 (57.9%) from the floor in the third, including 5-of-7 (71.4%) from 3-point range, while the normally high-scoring Utes struggled behind 36.4% shooting (4-of-11).
After opening the fourth quarter with a 3 from Kneepkens, the Utes missed eight consecutive shots as the Cougars built a 14-point lead, 58-44, with 7:41 left in the game.
The Cougars limited Utah’s second-chance opportunities, with a 77.1% defensive rebounding percentage. Washington State also outscored Utah with second-chance points, 11-4.
“I think we played a perfect defensive game against a great team, and maybe it takes three times to really nail it down,” said Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge, whose Cougars lost both regular-season meetings with Utah. “But we guarded them, we gave ourselves a chance to win, and then we just had some really special players step up and give us a cushion with some big, big big-time 3-point shots.”
UPSET CITY — With the Cougars’ win, there have now been four upsets by seeding in the first seven tournament games played. Washington State joins Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA in beating a higher-seeded team.
BIG PICTURE — The Cougars exacted revenge from last year’s tournament when the teams also met in the quarterfinal round.