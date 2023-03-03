LAS VEGAS — Senior Bella Murekatete scored 19 points as Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 on Thursday in a Pac-12 quarterfinal-round game.

The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball. Rather than foul, the Utes allowed junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, then drain a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58.

