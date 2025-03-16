WSU women’s hoops earns WNIT invite

It’s March, and the Cougars are not quite done playing basketball just yet.

For the fifth straight year, the Washington State women’s basketball team earned a postseason berth. WSU will participate in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

The Cougars are one of 48 teams selected for the 27-year-old tournament. The complete bracket and matchups will be released on Monday.

The first round will begin on Thursday.

“Achieving a spot in a postseason tournament is a yearly goal for our team,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I am thrilled that we have earned selection into the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. The WNIT is a long-standing, prestigious tournament."

The WNIT gives four-year Coug Tara Wallack, an All-WCC first-team honoree, at least one more game in the crimson and gray.

Wallack turned in a career-best campaign in 2024-25, with 13 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.