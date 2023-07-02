PULLMAN — Taking a glass-half-full mindset after losing is difficult on any level of sports. But the Pullman Posse hope to look on the bright side of things after the Palouse Summer Series.

Pullman concluded the final day of round-robin competition Saturday, losing 12-0 to the Washington Athletics, who hail from the Puget Sound, in four innings due to 12-run mercy rule at Bailey-Brayton Field on the Washington State University campus.