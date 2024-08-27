Zags too much for Cougs at jam-packed Coliseum

PULLMAN — By the time the final buzzer rang through the air of Beasley Coliseum’s most-packed game in 15 years, the sound waves met more empty seats than they would have two hours prior as a good share of Cougar fans had already hit the exit.

However, a solid contingent of Gonzaga supporters who filled the section immediately behind the Bulldog bench and littered the upper deck serenaded the victorious visitors with cheers following Gonzaga’s 84-63 win over Washington State on Wednesday in Pullman.

It was WSU’s first announced sellout since a 63-58 loss to then-No. 5 Kansas State on Dec. 3, 2010, and the first meeting of the Zags and Cougs in Pullman since Dec. 2, 2015, when Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s Zags beat former coach Ernie Kent’s Cougars 69-60. The final attendance number was reported as 10,219, more than 1,000 shy of absolute capacity at the arena.

Entering this season, Gonzaga had not played WSU since that 2015 meeting, but will now see the Cougs for one more year as West Coast Conference foes and starting in 2026 as Pac-12 rivals.

Gonzaga beat WSU 88-75 on Jan. 11 in Spokane.

Nolan Hickman sank four 3-pointers on his way to 23 points and Graham Ike delivered a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga.

Michael Ajayi (12 points) and Braden Huff (11 points) rounded out the Zags’ double-figure scoring.

WSU forward LeJuan Watts led the Cougars with 19 points and five assists on a 7-for-13 shooting mark from the field.

Sophomore Isaiah Watts (no relation) and freshman Tomas Thrastarson added 12 points apiece.

Cougs start fast, can’t keep up

WSU coach David Riley said it felt like his team was running off of adrenaline from the crowd at the tipoff.

“I thought our guys looked dead tired a minute and a half into the game,” Riley said. “We stopped posting, we stopped doing a few things. And I think there was some adrenaline that wore off, and we gotta learn from that.

“But man (the crowd) was awesome. I thought our guys fed off it.”

Isaiah Watts, a beloved fan favorite from WSU’s NCAA Tournament team last season, tested the integrity of the Beasley roof with a 3-pointer that drew raucous reactions 66 seconds into the game.

Nineteen seconds later, LeJuan Watts burst down the court after a Gonzaga miss and delivered a dunk, falling into the courtside fans’ laps as Beasley exploded.

He connected on a 3-pointer about two minutes later which gave WSU an 8-2 lead.

Then Gonzaga proceeded to hit about half of its shots and forged a 22-point lead by halftime.

Thrastarson, WSU’s Icelandic freshman, boosted the Cougs with nine second-half points off the bench.

Lapwai alumn Kase Wynott sank a 3-pointer with 8:33 left in the game to shrink the deficit to 16, but it was too little, too late and Gonzaga had very little trouble closing out the game on a 15-10 run to win by 21.

“I think the crowd was great tonight, they gave us some energy to start,” Isaiah Watts said. “We just have to keep the momentum rolling.”

While the Watts delivered, WSU’s older starters struggled.

Senior Dane Erikstrup accumulated four personal fouls and senior Ethan Price and junior Nate Calmese received three. The three players combined for just 15 points and a 6-for-29 shooting mark.

Hickman headlines Zag contributors

Gonzaga fell behind 8-2 about four minutes into the game before rattling off a 9-0 run behind jumpers from Hickman and Ike and a personal 5-0 run from Ben Gregg.

Huff turned in a personal 9-2 run over the next two minutes as Gonzaga hit up the post for points.

Then it was a pair of Dusty Stromer 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and a string of baskets from Hickman which extended the lead to 12 with 5:40 left in the first half.

The Zags’ defense forced WSU into long offensive possessions, shutting down first option and rejecting any subsequent advances.