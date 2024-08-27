CULDESAC Culdesac erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to eke out its first high school girls' softball victory of the season, 16-15 over Highland of Craigmont Tuesday.
Sadie Schumaker cracked a two-run single to fuel the rally, and Gina Madison and Kim Van Gelder sprinted home on an error for the tying and winning runs.
The outburst had been sparked by singles by Amber Graham (her third hit) and Sarah Schumaker.
Culdesac is 1-4 in league, 1-9 overall.
''This finally proved to the girls they can win, and hopefully we'll do better the rest of the year,'' Wolves coach Travis Mader said.
Highland coach Glenda Bradley said she plans to protest the game since only one umpire showed instead of two.
Highland104 613 015 11 6
Culdesac030 600 716 13 3
Highland hits Thompson, Simonson 2 (HR), Mattison 2, Earneys 3 (2B, HR), Longeteig, Warninatt 2.
Culdesac hits Madison 2, Hammond, Van Gelder 2 (3B), Graham 3 (3B), Sar. Schumaker 2 (2B), Crawford 2, Sad. Schumaker.
Cheney 7, Clarkston 4
Clarkston managed just one hit against two Cheney pitchers as the Bantams suffered a 7-4 Frontier League loss to Cheney.
Whitney Bliss held Clarkston scoreless until walking three batters in the sixth and getting relief help from Darby Gardner. All of the home team's four runs came in that inning.
''We struck out six times some of them we went down looking,'' Bantams coach S
haun O'Kelley said. ''A lot of fly
balls. A lot of 4-to-3s.''
Stacey Estlund had the Bantams' only hit as they slipped to 2-4 in league and 4-7 overall.
Cheney000 123 17 9 2
Clarkston000 004 04 1 4
Whitney Bliss, Darby Gardner (6) and Stephanie Golden. Misty Gates and Marissa Craig.
Cheney hits Erin Traher, Jamie Yarnell 2, Stacy Hartman, Stephanie Golden, Marlia Powers 2, Carla Warrington 2.
Clarkston hits Stacey Estlund.
West Valley 17, Pullman 0
PULLMAN Pullman's woes continued as it was without its starting pitcher, who missed school, and suffered a 17-0 shutout at the hands of West Valley of Spokane in a Frontier League matchup.
''(Pitcher) Stacy McDonald came in and did a good job of smiling and getting through it,'' Pullman coach Craig McCormick said. ''She was starting to get them over late in the game.''
Pullman remains winless at 0-7 in league and 0-12 overall.
West Valley141 8317 5 1
Pullman000 000 4 4
Koker and Jensen. McDonald and Garza.
West Valley hits Koker 3, Sohns, Shacven.
Pullman hits Walters, Schlettert, Nelson 2.
Orofino 18, Grangeville 9
GRANGEVILLE Shawna Bartlett's three-run double highlighted an eight-run sixth inning which allowed Orofino to knock off Grangeville 18-9 in league play.
''Defensively we struggled a little bit,'' Orofino coach Kurt Savage said. ''With the windy conditions this
was definitely a hitter's game.''
The Maniacs produced 22 hits on their way to their sixth straight league win without a loss. Orofino is now 10-6 overall.
Angie Bedard came up with four hits, including a double, for the Maniacs.
Orofino303 408 018 22
Grangeville004 410 09 14
Orofino hits Annissa Pevehouse 3, Shereece Larsen 3 (3B), Hope Medley, Angie Bedard 4 (2B), Darcy Perrin 3, Stacy Sutton 3, Shawna Bartlett (2B, 2B), Shilo Gudmonson 2, Rachelle Freeman, Cherish Wilmarth, Dusty Kaufman, Christina Reggear (2B).
Grangeville hits Lynn Vanderziel, Eraka Hines 2, Andrea Angee 3 (3B), Holly Sickles, Sarah Layman, Laura Brandson, Kori Johnson 2, Amanda Haener 2, Suzana Hedberg.
Genesee 21, Nezperce 3
NEZPERCE Genesee took a one-run lead in the first inning and accelerated to a 21-3 win over Nezperce in a league game.
''This was really a team effort,'' Genesee coach Glen Adams said. ''The girls are running the bases aggressively, and we've been hitting the ball all the way through the lineup.''
Shelly Bielenberg went 4-for-4 on the night with a double while Jody Geltz hit 3-for-4 with a double for the Bulldogs, now 4-2 in league and 9-4 overall.
Genesee407 2821 18 2
Nezperce300 003 3 8
Genesee hits Krista Teichmer, Gina Zenner, Jody Geltz 3 (2B), Courtney Grieser 2, Kelly Lyons, Shelly Bielenberg 4 (2B), Jen Krein 2, Heidi Hagen 2, Jillann Blume, Ellie Moser (2B).
N
ezperce hits Amanda Lux, Carrie Albers (3B), Jamie Crea.
Rosalia 21-16, Colton 8-1
COLTON The Colton Wildcats suffered a dismal day on the field, committing 21 errors, as Rosali
a prevailed 21-8 and 16-1 in a Whitman County League doubleheader.
Beth Scheele fronted the Spartan attack, connecting six times for three triples.
Dawn Wallace had three hits with a home run for Colton, which drops to 1-5 in league and 4-6-1 overall.
FIRST GAME
Rosalia613 13721 22 1
Colton120 3028 12 13
Rosalia hits Scheele 3 (3B), Henning 2, Burnham 3 (2B, 2B, 3B), Witte 2, Dunning, Meier 3 (3B), Shindler 2 (2B), Slemp 3, Garrison 2.
Colton hits Wallace 2 (HR), Merk 2, Dudley 2, Reisenauer, Arnhold, Semler, Giden 2.
SECOND GAME
Rosalia450 5216 16 0
Colton100 001 5 8
Rosalia hits Scheele 3 (3B, 3B), Lindgren, Henning, Burnham 3 (2B), Witte 4 (2B), Shindler 2.
Colton hits Wallace, Merk (3B), Giden, Eggland 2.
Gar-Pal 17-25, T-O 7-3
PALOUSE Shawnta Wroe drove in six runs off a five-hit performance that included a triple and a home run for Garfield-P
alouse, which twice stopped Whitman County League opponent Tekoa-Oakesdale by scores of 17-7 and 25-3.
The Vikings, now unbeaten at 6-0 in league and 10-0 overall, erased a 7-3 deficit in the first game with a nine-run rally in the third inning. In the second game, the Vikings continued to dominate by producing 25 runs on 24 hits and allowing just two hits in the game.
Michelle Kennedy finished with five hits, including a double and a home run, and drove in four runs, while Nikkie Brown had four hits, three of which were home runs, to drive in four runs for Garfield-Palou
se.
FIRST GAME
Tekoa-Oa
kesdale070 0007 8 4
Garfield-Palouse039 13117 19 6
Tekoa-Oakesdale hits Tommi D
umaw, Brandi Gumm, Harmony Hay, Amanda Shultz 2, Shasta House, M. Shrope, T. Hansen.
Garfield-Palouse hits Bree Roper 3, Stacy Thurston HR, Michelle Kennedy 2, Nikkie Brown 2 (HR), Kacey Pfaff 3 (2B), Joey Cottrill 2, Abbie Broughton 2, Shari Gearhart 2 (3B) Shawnta Wroe 2 (HR).
SECOND GAME
Tekoa-Oakesdale 003 003 2 5
Garfield-Palouse8(10)4 3x25 24 2
Tekoa-Oakesdale hits Harmony Hay 3B, Shrope.
Garfield-Palouse hits Roper 2, Thurston 2 (2B), Kennedy 3 (2B, HR), Brown 3 (HR, HR), Pfaff, Cottrill, Wroe 3 (3B), Broughton 2, Nicole Akins 2 (HR), Keli Bruns 2, Shelly Pederson 2.
Kendrick 5, Lapwai 4
LAPWAI Deanna Carter had a big day at the plate, getting three hits, including a pair of triples, to pace Kendrick to a 5-4 Central Idaho League victory over Lapwai.
''We didn't play very well,'' Kendrick coach Clarke Bradley said. ''We only had seven hits. We just happened to space the hits together to produce the runs.''
Bradley lauded Carter's play, however.
''She hit the ball really well,'' he said.
Kendrick improves to 6-3 in league play and 6-4 overall.
Kendrick300 020 05 7 6
Lapwai011 001 14 14 2
Kendrick hits Leslie Hutcheson, Aundi Howerton, Deanna Carter 3 (2-3B), Amy Pinson 2.
Lapwai hits Renee Allen, Wendy Thomas, Josette Henry 3 (3B), Kamelle Borgeau, Cary Rodriquez 2, Priscilla Arth
ur 2, Julia Allen 3 (2B), Laura Tuell.
Timberline 17, Prairie 1
COTTONWOOD Tricia Burgess and Sarah Thornton combined for 10 RBI to help Timberline of Weippe to a 17-1 thumping of Prairie in a league game.
Burgess had three hits, including a triple, and Thornton got the ball rolling with a two-run home run in the first inning. Hollie Johnson went 4-for-4 with a triple for the Spartans, but her hits came mostly in the leadoff spot and yielded just one RBI.
In all, Timberline recorded 17 hits.
''We hit the ball real good ... we seemed to find to find the holes in their defense,'' Prairie coach John Townsend said. ''Prairie made a lot of contact, but their hits seemed to be right at us.''
Timberline is now 9-1 overall and 8-1 in league, while Prairie slips to 2-3, 2-2.
Timberline202 84
17 17 2
Prairie001 001 2 4
Timberline hits Heather Nelson 2 (3B), Megon Umphenour, Nikki Woehler 2, Sarah Thornton 2 (HR), Tricia Burgess 3 (3B), Angie Hacker 2, Hollie Johnson 4 (3B), Angela Fisher.
Prairie hits Amy Stark, Erika Forsmann.
C
heney JV 13, Clarkston 9
Cheney had just two hits but thanks to Clarkston, which gave up 13 walks, the Blackhawks topped the Bantams 13-9 in junior varsity play.
Rochelle King tripled and Randi Knopes doubled for the Bantams, who as a team earned seven hits and committed five errors.
Cheney JV212 313 113 2 2
Clarkston JV200 050 29 7 5
Cheney hits Ewing, Babb.
Clarkston hits King 3B, Knopes 2B, Holman 2, Harrison, Holman, Gregg.