CULDESAC Culdesac erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to eke out its first high school girls' softball victory of the season, 16-15 over Highland of Craigmont Tuesday.

Sadie Schumaker cracked a two-run single to fuel the rally, and Gina Madison and Kim Van Gelder sprinted home on an error for the tying and winning runs.

The outburst had been sparked by singles by Amber Graham (her third hit) and Sarah Schumaker.

Culdesac is 1-4 in league, 1-9 overall.

''This finally proved to the girls they can win, and hopefully we'll do better the rest of the year,'' Wolves coach Travis Mader said.

Highland coach Glenda Bradley said she plans to protest the game since only one umpire showed instead of two.

Highland104 613 015 11 6

Culdesac030 600 716 13 3

Highland hits Thompson, Simonson 2 (HR), Mattison 2, Earneys 3 (2B, HR), Longeteig, Warninatt 2.

Culdesac hits Madison 2, Hammond, Van Gelder 2 (3B), Graham 3 (3B), Sar. Schumaker 2 (2B), Crawford 2, Sad. Schumaker.

Cheney 7, Clarkston 4

Clarkston managed just one hit against two Cheney pitchers as the Bantams suffered a 7-4 Frontier League loss to Cheney.

Whitney Bliss held Clarkston scoreless until walking three batters in the sixth and getting relief help from Darby Gardner. All of the home team's four runs came in that inning.

''We struck out six times some of them we went down looking,'' Bantams coach S

haun O'Kelley said. ''A lot of fly

balls. A lot of 4-to-3s.''

Stacey Estlund had the Bantams' only hit as they slipped to 2-4 in league and 4-7 overall.

Cheney000 123 17 9 2

Clarkston000 004 04 1 4

Whitney Bliss, Darby Gardner (6) and Stephanie Golden. Misty Gates and Marissa Craig.

Cheney hits Erin Traher, Jamie Yarnell 2, Stacy Hartman, Stephanie Golden, Marlia Powers 2, Carla Warrington 2.

Clarkston hits Stacey Estlund.

West Valley 17, Pullman 0

PULLMAN Pullman's woes continued as it was without its starting pitcher, who missed school, and suffered a 17-0 shutout at the hands of West Valley of Spokane in a Frontier League matchup.

''(Pitcher) Stacy McDonald came in and did a good job of smiling and getting through it,'' Pullman coach Craig McCormick said. ''She was starting to get them over late in the game.''

Pullman remains winless at 0-7 in league and 0-12 overall.

West Valley141 8317 5 1

Pullman000 000 4 4

Koker and Jensen. McDonald and Garza.

West Valley hits Koker 3, Sohns, Shacven.

Pullman hits Walters, Schlettert, Nelson 2.

Orofino 18, Grangeville 9

GRANGEVILLE Shawna Bartlett's three-run double highlighted an eight-run sixth inning which allowed Orofino to knock off Grangeville 18-9 in league play.

''Defensively we struggled a little bit,'' Orofino coach Kurt Savage said. ''With the windy conditions this

was definitely a hitter's game.''

The Maniacs produced 22 hits on their way to their sixth straight league win without a loss. Orofino is now 10-6 overall.

Angie Bedard came up with four hits, including a double, for the Maniacs.

Orofino303 408 018 22

Grangeville004 410 09 14

Orofino hits Annissa Pevehouse 3, Shereece Larsen 3 (3B), Hope Medley, Angie Bedard 4 (2B), Darcy Perrin 3, Stacy Sutton 3, Shawna Bartlett (2B, 2B), Shilo Gudmonson 2, Rachelle Freeman, Cherish Wilmarth, Dusty Kaufman, Christina Reggear (2B).

Grangeville hits Lynn Vanderziel, Eraka Hines 2, Andrea Angee 3 (3B), Holly Sickles, Sarah Layman, Laura Brandson, Kori Johnson 2, Amanda Haener 2, Suzana Hedberg.

Genesee 21, Nezperce 3

NEZPERCE Genesee took a one-run lead in the first inning and accelerated to a 21-3 win over Nezperce in a league game.

''This was really a team effort,'' Genesee coach Glen Adams said. ''The girls are running the bases aggressively, and we've been hitting the ball all the way through the lineup.''

Shelly Bielenberg went 4-for-4 on the night with a double while Jody Geltz hit 3-for-4 with a double for the Bulldogs, now 4-2 in league and 9-4 overall.

Genesee407 2821 18 2

Nezperce300 003 3 8

Genesee hits Krista Teichmer, Gina Zenner, Jody Geltz 3 (2B), Courtney Grieser 2, Kelly Lyons, Shelly Bielenberg 4 (2B), Jen Krein 2, Heidi Hagen 2, Jillann Blume, Ellie Moser (2B).

N

ezperce hits Amanda Lux, Carrie Albers (3B), Jamie Crea.

Rosalia 21-16, Colton 8-1

COLTON The Colton Wildcats suffered a dismal day on the field, committing 21 errors, as Rosali

a prevailed 21-8 and 16-1 in a Whitman County League doubleheader.

Beth Scheele fronted the Spartan attack, connecting six times for three triples.

Dawn Wallace had three hits with a home run for Colton, which drops to 1-5 in league and 4-6-1 overall.

FIRST GAME

Rosalia613 13721 22 1