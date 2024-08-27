In roughly 996 B.C.E (Before the Common Era), a guerrilla fighter named David captured the city of Jerusalem from the Jebusites. He wished to make a clean start here, making the city the capital of all 12 united tribes of Israel.

He even tried to change the city's name (Jerusalem means Place of Shalem, the Jebusite god), but other religions came to stay in this place, and "Jerusalem" outlasted the new name, the City of David.

To commemorate the 3,000th anniversary of David's capture of Jerusalem, the prime minister of Israel, Yitzhak Rabin, last September formally opened the ceremony called Jerusalem 3000.

Rabin, a tough veteran of Israel's Six Day War in 1967, was a fitting successor to David. Rabin could not open the festivities at the point where David entered the Jebusite city. That part of Jerusalem is now inhabited by Arabs, and an informal agreement keeps Jews from going there because their presence might cause trouble. So Rabin was a warrior who could also wage peace.

It was as a hero of peace that he was struck down in Tel Aviv three months after formally opening the Jerusalem 3000 celebration. It was not an Arab who killed him, but a right-wing Jew unhappy that he would make peace with Arabs.

Post-Jebusite Jerusalem is a city of contending monotheisms. In a kind of parody of the Christian doctrine of the Trinity (three persons in one God), Jerusalem offers us the spectacle of one God in three religions Jewish, Christian, Muslim. Their stories and doctrines overlap as do their holy places in this traffic jam of holy histories.

The assassination of Rabin by one of his co-religionists shows that the deepest causes of conflict in Jerusalem are not so much between different faiths as inside those faiths different visions of God's imperative intrusion into history, stamping an indelible presence on the city's tenaciously remembering rocks.

Nothing disappears entirely from Jerusalem's hard profile of flinty resistance. The very stones of Jerusalem have entered the world's religious language.

God is a rock to the Psalmist. So is Abraham a rock to his people. Jesus is called a rock in the New Testament, and Peter is the rock on which his church is built.

Muslim's revere their mount on a rock that is the center of the Earth, the natural place for Mohammed to leave Earth for heaven. Jesus ascended to heaven from a height across from the city, on the Mount of Olives, where Jewish prophecy said the Lord would stand at the end of time (Zechariah 14:4).

These sacred places of God lay beneath all conflicts of ritual or customs as pilgrims of the three faiths came to this place over the centuries.

The planners of Jerusalem 3000 have scheduled a rich menu of cultural events, including dance, opera and drama. But the sacred sites themselves matter most to visitors. Muslims make pilgrimages here, and Christian visitors outnumber Jewish ones. And visitors should not restrict themselves to their own traditional shrines. It would be a blind Christian who could ignore the stunning beauty of the Muslim Dome of the Rock, which occupies, roughly, the site of Solomon's temple.

Jesus imagined the stones of Jerusalem "crying out." They still do, for all three faiths.

THE JEWISH STONES

Jerusalem has many places sacred to Jews the traditional Tomb of David, historic synagogues or their ruins (the Hurva, with its symbolic arch) but the center of religious memory is the western wall of the temple platform.

The huge stones of this structure, with refined borders cut along their edges, were part of an engineering miracle. Herod, the Jewish king under Roman rule, built a vast level place over the eastern ridge's jagged outline. He raised part of this temple platform on hidden arches, which became known as "Solomon's Stables."

When the temple built here was destroyed by the Romans in 70 C.E. (Common Era), and Jews were expelled from Jerusalem, they yearned back toward the site of the temple and went, on their return, to the western wall of the platform, the part of the wall closest to the temple's lost "Holy of Holies."

Consecrated by centuries of worship, this has become the scene of daily prayer. Messages are tucked into tight crannies were the unmortised stones clutch each other.

The place really comes alive on Shabbat or other holy days. The Shofar (goat horn) is blown. Ringleted boys wearing adult black fedoras back out of the entryway to the wall, showing respect as they depart. At bar mitzvahs, female relatives crowd the barrier to the men's section and through candies across it. The site is no longer officially called the Wailing Wall, but high, keening cries are often raised by devout elders.

The base of the temple platform exists on all four sides of the huge space created by Herod. In the 1960s, excavations at the south wall, just around the corner from what used to be called the Wailing Wall, turned up wide steps descending from the wall's double gate.

Farther along the south wall, a triple gate has some of the original Herodian molding cut in stone for the left door jamb. Below the stair level are ancient ritual baths (mikvahs) for those purifying themselves before entering the temple.

At the corner of the south and west walls, the remains of shops were perhaps the very ones Jesus attacked for making temple profits from the sale of small animals for sacrifices.