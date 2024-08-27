Nez Perce County

Filed

Danielle L. Butler from Lucas T. Butler.

Kevin Brookins Hanks from Kristin Lee Cavanaugh.

Lynda L. Ricard from Eugene A. Ricard.

Crime Reports

O.C. and Helen Vannoy of Lewiston said a window of their car was broken while it was parked along the Lewiston levee bypass between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday. Change was taken from the glovebox and her purse containing identification and credit cards was taken from the trunk of the vehicle.

Steve Johnson of Tack N More, 525 A Thain Road, Lewiston, said a trailer hitch valued at $125 was taken from the lot over the weekend.

Todd Thompson of 303 First Ave., Lewiston, reported Pioneer speakers

, Rockford Fosgate and Alpine amplifiers and a Coustic Electro crossover were taken from his pickup truck between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A window had been broken out a day earlier. The equipment was valued at $750.

