StoriesMarch 1, 1994

Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Janell Howell and William Gibson of Clarkston, a daughter, Makella Michelle Gibson, born Saturday.

Christina and Robert Ankney of Lewiston, a

son, Nicholas Robert, born Sunday.

Merriel and Ernesto Lopez-Ruelas of Clarkston, a son, La Verne Geronimo, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Margaret Alice Bray and Timothy Rae Jenkins, both of Touchet, Wash.

Debra Lynn Barnes of Deary and Stanley Geral

d Savage of Haynesville, La.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Danielle L. Butler from Lucas T. Butler.

Kevin Brookins Hanks from Kristin Lee Cavanaugh.

Lynda L. Ricard from Eugene A. Ricard.

Crime Reports

O.C. and Helen Vannoy of Lewiston said a window of their car was broken while it was parked along the Lewiston levee bypass between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday. Change was taken from the glovebox and her purse containing identification and credit cards was taken from the trunk of the vehicle.

Steve Johnson of Tack N More, 525 A Thain Road, Lewiston, said a trailer hitch valued at $125 was taken from the lot over the weekend.

Todd Thompson of 303 First Ave., Lewiston, reported Pioneer speakers

, Rockford Fosgate and Alpine amplifiers and a Coustic Electro crossover were taken from his pickup truck between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A window had been broken out a day earlier. The equipment was valued at $750.

Todd Thompson, 303 First Ave., Lewiston, said stereo equipment valued at $789 was taken Saturday from a locked vehicle parked n

ear his residence.

