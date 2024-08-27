Officials in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties say they are unfairly losing out on state money to help pave the way for future industrial development.

They blame Washington state's practice of using only unemployment rates to determine a county's eligibility for many economic development programs. They contend their low unemployment rates mask welfare problems.

''At this point, we feel the state has written us off,'' said James Wedell, manager of the Port of Whitman County. ''We'll have to do it on our own.''

Sally Ledgerwood, executive director of the Lewis-Clark Economic Development Council, noted that only seven of the state's 39 counties aren't considered economically distressed by the state.

Asotin County could be hurt within a few years because it currently is ineligible for state money to develop infrastructure for future industrial development, she said.

''No one has the money right now for infrastructure to an industrial or commercial site,'' Ledgerwood said.

Asotin County also isn't eligible for some state assistance to help finance medium-income housing, she said.

Joe Tortortelli, a Spokane-based community development specialist for The Washington Water Power Co., took the message of these officials to the Washington State Department of Community, Trade and Economic Development in Olympia last week.

''Hearing it from a private

enterprise, they listen to it differently,'' he said. ''These two counties do h

ave some problems in the number of welfare recipients and people who don't show up on the unemployment rolls.''

Tom Campbell, the program and policy director for the Washington State Department of Community, Trade and Economic Development, concedes the state's unemployment-based formula isn't perfect.