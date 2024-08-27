Officials in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties say they are unfairly losing out on state money to help pave the way for future industrial development.
They blame Washington state's practice of using only unemployment rates to determine a county's eligibility for many economic development programs. They contend their low unemployment rates mask welfare problems.
''At this point, we feel the state has written us off,'' said James Wedell, manager of the Port of Whitman County. ''We'll have to do it on our own.''
Sally Ledgerwood, executive director of the Lewis-Clark Economic Development Council, noted that only seven of the state's 39 counties aren't considered economically distressed by the state.
Asotin County could be hurt within a few years because it currently is ineligible for state money to develop infrastructure for future industrial development, she said.
''No one has the money right now for infrastructure to an industrial or commercial site,'' Ledgerwood said.
Asotin County also isn't eligible for some state assistance to help finance medium-income housing, she said.
Joe Tortortelli, a Spokane-based community development specialist for The Washington Water Power Co., took the message of these officials to the Washington State Department of Community, Trade and Economic Development in Olympia last week.
''Hearing it from a private
enterprise, they listen to it differently,'' he said. ''These two counties do h
ave some problems in the number of welfare recipients and people who don't show up on the unemployment rolls.''
Tom Campbell, the program and policy director for the Washington State Department of Community, Trade and Economic Development, concedes the state's unemployment-based formula isn't perfect.
But he cited the department's support for the Palouse Economic Development Council as an example of the state boosting an effective regional program.
Under a bill approved by the Legislature this year, the Washington Department of Revenue will be required to issue a report about how the state's tax structure affects manufacturing firms, consider the impact of tax incentives on manufacturers and consider other ways to tax manufacturers by the end of this year.
State Sen. Albert Bauer, a Vancouver Democrat who sponsored the bill, said he believes tax breaks for manuf
acturers should be granted statewide, not just in the state's economically distressed counties.
This year, the Legislature passed a bill exempting manufacturing and research and development firms in economically distressed counties from paying sales taxes on machinery, equipment and construction materials.
But firms in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties aren't eligible because the counties' low unemployment rates mean the state doesn't consider them economically distressed.
''If it's a good idea for incentives to create jobs, it should be statewide,'' said Washington Sen. Valoria Loveland, D-Pasco.
She said the Legislature t
his year amended the sales tax br
eak bill to enable Boise-based Boise Cascade, which is consider
ing building a newsprint recycling plant in Walla Walla County, to qualify for the incentive. The state doesn't consider Walla Walla County to be economically distressed.
The company would qualify for the tax incentive because 75 percent of the plant's new employees would hail from Franklin County, and the state considers that county to be economically distressed, Loveland said.